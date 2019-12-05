प्याज की बढ़ती कीमतों पर आजम खान का तंज, कहा- बंद करो खाना, ऐसी क्या मजबूरी है

Azam Khan,Samajwadi Party: Stop eating onions, what is the compulsion to eat it? Our Jain brothers don't eat. Stop eating onions,stop eating garlic, stop eating meat, everything will be saved. A Queen had once said 'if they don't have bread then let them eat cake.' pic.twitter.com/Vvus05GUYl— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019
5 दिसंबर 2019