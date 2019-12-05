शहर चुनें

SP Mtop eating onions, what is the compulsion to eat it says Azam Khan

प्याज की बढ़ती कीमतों पर आजम खान का तंज, कहा- बंद करो खाना, ऐसी क्या मजबूरी है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 06:10 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
समाजवादी पार्टी के सांसद आजम खान ने प्याज की बढ़ती कीमतों पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि प्याज खाना बंद करो, इसे खाने की क्या मजबूरी है? हमारे जैन भाई प्याज नहीं खाते। उसी प्रकार हमें भी प्याज, लहसुन और मांस खाना बंद कर देना चाहिए, सब कुछ बच जाएगा।
उन्होंने उदहारण देते हुए कहा कि एक रानी ने एक बार कहा था अगर उनके पास रोटी नहीं है तो उन्हें केक खाने दो।
 

दरअसल, प्याज की बढ़ती कीमतों से इस समय देशभर में हाहाकार मचा हुआ है। जहां पिछले महीने बाजारों में प्याज की कीमत 50-60 रुपये किलो थी, वहीं अब इसकी कीमत 160 रुपये किलो तक पहुंच गई है और आने वाले कुछ दिनों में कीमत घटने के आसार कम ही दिखाई दे रहे हैं।


