आम बजट 2018: सोशल मीडिया पर भी छाए #Budget के बादल, कमेंट्स और ट्रोलबाजी की बौछार

अक्षय जैन नाम के यूजर लिखते हैं अरुण जेटली का बजट किसी हैंड वॉश की तरह है, धोते जाओ... धोते जाओ...
Common man to Arun Jaitley #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/BXdMI1bdoZ— Akshay Jain (@AkshayKatariyaa) February 1, 2018
हिस्ट्री ऑफ इंडिया नाम के यूजर लिखते हैं, अरुण जेटली के बजट के मुकाबिक भारत की कैपिटल कॉरपोरेट घरानों की जेबों में है
Where is the Capital of India??— History of India (@RealHistoryPic) February 1, 2018
Arun Jaitley : In corporate's pocket. (2018) #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/1mxZ8qBOqh
सागर ने भी अरुण जेटली के बजट के साथ-साथ आम आदमी की समझ पर भी कटाक्ष किया है।
Friend : Did you see the budget?Middle class is screwed bro— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2018
Me : Why? What happened?
Friend : Tu budget dekh yaar. Middle Class is screwed bro.#Budget2018
सीपीआई के सीताराम येचुरी ने मोदी सरकार के बजट को सच्चाई से परे बताया। वो लिखते हैं कि मोदी सरकार का बजट सच्चाई से परे है। जमीनी स्तर से बिल्कुल दूर
Modi govt's last full budget is a textbook exercise in post-truth: Unconnected to ground realities. #UnionBudget— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 1, 2018
कांग्रेस की प्रियंका गांधी ने तो जबरदस्त कटाक्ष किया। उन्होंने लिखा कि मोदी सरकार के बजट में कॉरपोरेट घरानों को इनाम है और आम आदमी को घंटा मिला है।
Union Budget explained— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) February 1, 2018
The suited booted ---🏆---
The middle class ---🔔 ---
The bottom of the pyramid---🍭---
वहीं महाराष्ट्र में बीजेपी सरकार के मुख्यमंत्री ने इस बजट को एतिहासिक करार दिया है। उन्होंने नेशनल हेल्थ प्रोटेक्शन स्कीम की तारीफ करते हुए लिखा कि इसे 50 करोड़ परिवार लाभान्वित होंगे।
Yet another history created by Modi Government!50 crore people would get free health care benefits upto ₹5 lakh per family. #Budget2018 #NewIndiaBudget @arunjaitley @narendramodi — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 1, 2018
World’s largest healthcare initiative!
National Health Protection Scheme:
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली अपना 5वां आम बजट संसद में पेश कर रहे हैं। जिस पर देश के हर वर्ग की निगाहें लगी हुई हैं। जैसी उम्मीद जताई जा रही थी, वैसा ही दिखा।
1 फरवरी 2018
