सीरिया बयान पर ओवैसी ने श्रीश्री पर कसा तंज- न तो उसे संविधान पर भरोसा है न कानून पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 02:58 PM IST
एआईएमआईएम के नेता और सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी - फोटो : ANI
आर्ट ऑफ लिविंग संस्था के संस्थापक श्री श्री रविशंकर अयोध्या राम मंदिर विवाद मामले पर दिए गए अपने बयान के बाद फंस गए हैं। बता दें कि उन्होंने सोमवार को अपने एक बयान में कहा था कि भारत को सीरिया नहीं बनने दीजिए। मंगलवार को एकबार फिर उन्होंने बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने कल कोई धमकी नहीं दी थी। 
श्रीश्री पिछले कई महीनों से राम मंदिर विवाद वाले मुद्दे को अदालत से बाहर सुलझाए जाने को लेकर प्रयासरत हैं। वह समय- समय पर मुस्लिम संगठनों से मिलकर मामले को अदालत के बाहर सुलझाने पर बात कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा था कि अगर अयोध्या विवाद नहीं सुलझा तो देश सीरिया में बदल जाएगा।

अपने बयान पर जवाब देते हुए रविशंकर ने कहा, 'वह कोई धमकी थोड़ी ना है, वह तो चेतावनी है।' श्री श्री ने यह भी कहा था, 'भारत में शांति रहने दीजिए। हमारे देश को सीरिया जैसा नहीं बनना चाहिए। ऐसी हरकत यहां हो जाए तो सत्यानाश हो जाएगा।' उन्होंने आज कहा, 'मैं सपने में भी नहीं सोच सकता कि मैं किसी को धमकी दूं। मैंने कहा था कि हमारे देश में ऐसे हालात उत्पन्न नहीं होने चाहिए जैसे मिडल ईस्ट में हैं, इससे हमें डर लगता है।' 

राम मंदिर मुद्दे पर मध्यस्थता कर रहे रविशंकर पर एआईएमआईएम के नेता और सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा कि ऐसा लगता है कि उन्हें अपने संविधान पर विश्वास नहीं है। उसे कानून पर विश्वास नहीं है। वह समझता है कि वह खुद ही कानून है। ओवैसी ने रविशंकर को खूब खरी- खोटी सुनाते हुए कहा कि वह खुद को इतना बड़ा मानता है और यह समझता है कि सभी उसे सुनेंगे। वह राम मंदिर-बाबरी मस्जिद मामले में बिल्कुल निष्पक्ष नहीं है। 

 

 

asaduddin owaisi sri sri ravi shankar babri masjid

