He does not believe in the constitution, he does not believe in the law. He feels he is the law himself. He feels he is so big that everyone should listen to what he says. He is not neutral: Asaduddin Owaisi on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's earlier statement. #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/4Q4GChnrZm— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
त्रिपुरा के विधानसभा चुनाव में भारतीय जनता पार्टी की ऐतिहासिक जीत के बाद तोड़-फोड़ और मारपीट की खबरें सामने आ रही हैं। सरकार के गठन से पहले वामपंथी स्मारकों को गिराया जा रहा है।
6 मार्च 2018