My son killed #Avni tigress in self-defence as attempt to tranquillise failed and tigress was going to attack. We are going to take legal opinion&we are thinking of suing Minister Maneka Gandhi for making baseless allegations against us:Shooter Shahfat Ali Khan to ANI (file pics) pic.twitter.com/j0RfacscS7— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2018
People sitting in AC rooms and levelling allegations against us is not right. There is no FIR in any police station or any case in court against me. Till now I haven’t killed any animal without proper government order: Shooter Shahfat Ali Khan to ANI #Avnithetigress https://t.co/yG5re34Zse— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2018
7 नवंबर 2018