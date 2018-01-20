There is a question mark on decision of Election Commission.Questioning Election Commission is common when decisions like these come. Election Commission is itself responsible for it. : Sanjay Raut , Shiv Sena on reports of disqualification of 20 MLAs of AAP pic.twitter.com/MTRaf3sCPe— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2018
A Constitutional body cannot be used for political vendetta. The 20 AAP MLAs were not even given a hearing by the Hon EC. Most unfortunate. This goes against the principles of natural justice.At this hour we are strongly with @arvindkejriwal and his team— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 19, 2018
गुजरात मल्टीप्लेक्स एसोसिएशन ने तय किया है कि इस फिल्म को गुजरात के सिनेमा हॉल में नहीं दिखाया जाएगा।
20 जनवरी 2018
