Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigned from Union Minister post, says our coalition ends with BJP

अरविंद सावंत ने केंद्रीय कैबिनेट से दिया इस्तीफा, कहा- हमारा गठबंधन खत्म हुआ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 11 Nov 2019 01:47 PM IST
शिवसेना सांसद अरविंद सावंत (फाइल फोटो)
शिवसेना सांसद अरविंद सावंत (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में सरकार गठन को लेकर रस्साकशी जारी है। भाजपा और शिवसेना सरकार बनाने को लेकर एकमत नहीं हैं। दोनों ही पार्टियां अपनी-अपनी मांगो पर अड़ी हुई हैं जिसके कारण राज्य में सरकार गठन में देरी हो रही है। इसी बीच शिवसेना कोटे से केंद्रीय कैबिनेट में स्थान पाने वाले इकलौते सांसद अरविंद सांवत ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारा गठबंधन खत्म हुआ। मैंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को अपना इस्तीफा सौंप दिया है।
इस्तीफा देने के बाद सावंत ने कहा, 'भाजपा चुनाव पूर्व किए अपने वादों से पीछे हट गई है। ऐसे में मेरे लिए केंद्र में बने रहना नैतिक रूप से सही नहीं था इसलिए मैंने केंद्रीय मंत्री के पद से इस्तीफै दे दिया है।'
shiv sena arvind sawant central cabinet shiv sena bjp
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

अयोध्या
India News

प्रेम और भाईचारे का संदेश देने वाला होगा राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट, कुछ ऐसी होगी रूपरेखा

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए ट्रस्ट बनाए जाने की सुगबुगाहट तेज हो गई है। माना जा रहा है कि ट्रस्ट में सदस्यों की संख्या 20 तक हो सकती है। और इसमें राम जन्मभूमि न्यास को वरीयता दी जाएगी।

11 नवंबर 2019

टीएन शेषन
India News

टीएन शेषन ने ऐसा क्या किया था कि नेताओं को लगने लगा था डर

11 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

Ayodhya: क्या है अनुच्छेद 142? इसकी मदद से कोर्ट ने मस्जिद के लिए दी जमीन

11 नवंबर 2019

train Accident
India News

तेलंगाना के काचीगुडा रेलवे स्टेशन पर दो ट्रेनों की भिड़ंत, कई यात्री घायल

11 नवंबर 2019

टीएन शेषन
India News

नहीं रहे पूर्व मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त टीएन शेषन,निष्पक्ष चुनावों के प्रबल समर्थक थे शेषन

11 नवंबर 2019

टीएन शेषन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चुनाव आयोग को ताकत में बदल देने वाले पूर्व मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त टीएन शेषन का निधन

11 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना प्रवक्ता व राज्यसभा सदस्य संजय राउत
India News

राउत बोले- भाजपा का अहंकार महाराष्ट्र की जनता का अपमान, हालात के हम जिम्मेदार नहीं

11 नवंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रियंका का केंद्र और यूपी सरकार पर निशाना, पूछा- भाजपा सरकार के लोग सच से डरते क्यों हैं

11 नवंबर 2019

टीएन शेषन
India News

नहीं रहे शेषन : कहा जाता था कि भगवान के बाद इस शख्स से डरते थे नेता

11 नवंबर 2019

