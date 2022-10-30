SRA Flats Scam: शिवसेना नेता और मुंबई की पूर्व मेयर को दादर पुलिस का समन, एसआरए फ्लैट स्कैम मामले में एक्शन

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
एसआरए फ्लैट स्कैम मामले में शिवसेना नेता और मुंबई की पूर्व मेयर किशोरी पेडनेकर की मुसीबतें कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। इस मामले में अब दादर पुलिस ने उन्हें समन जारी किया है। किशोरी पेडनेकर को 31 अक्तूबर को पुलिस के सामने पेश होने के लिए कहा गया है।
बता दें कि किशोरी पेडनेकर को इससे पहले 29 अक्तूबर को पेश होने के लिए समन भेजा गया था, लेकिन वह हाजिर नहीं हुईं। ऐसे में दादर पुलिस ने उन्हें 31 अक्तूबर को पेश होने के लिए समन जारी किया है।
SRA flats scam | Shiv Sena leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has been summoned on 31st October by Dadar Police to appear before it for questioning. She failed to appear before the police on 29th October after she was summoned— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022
