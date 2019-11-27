शहर चुनें

Shiv Sena Aditya Thackeray invites Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan to take oath

आदित्य ठाकरे ने शपथ ग्रहण के लिए सोनिया और मनमोहन को आमंत्रित किया 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 11:06 PM IST
सोनिया को न्योता सौंपते हुए आदित्य ठाकरे
सोनिया को न्योता सौंपते हुए आदित्य ठाकरे - फोटो : PTI
शिव सेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे के बेटे आदित्य ठाकरे ने बुधवार को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह से मुलाकात कर उन्हें शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के लिए न्योता दिया। 
दिल्ली पहुंचकर आदित्य ठाकरे सबसे पहले सोनिया गांधी के आवास पहुंचे। इसके बाद उन्होंने मनमोहन सिंह से मुलाकात की। इसके बाद आदित्य ठाकरे ने कहा कि इन दोनों नेताओं के मार्गदर्शन और आशीर्वाद की जरूरत है, इसलिए उन्होंने भेंट की। 



आदित्य ठाकरे ने महाराष्ट्र में अपने पिता के नेतृत्व में सरकार गठन के लिए सहयोग को लेकर सोनिया गांधी का आभार भी प्रकट किया। हालांकि अभी तक दोनों नेताओं के शपथ ग्रहण में शामिल होने को लेकर कोई फैसला नहीं किया है। माना जा रहा है कि ये दोनों नेता शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में जाने से बच सकते हैं। 



 
विज्ञापन
