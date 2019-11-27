आदित्य ठाकरे ने शपथ ग्रहण के लिए सोनिया और मनमोहन को आमंत्रित किया 

Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray at Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence to invite her for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of #Maharashtra , tomorrow. https://t.co/8HXDkuFicN pic.twitter.com/Y399YsClJQ

Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray at Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's residence to invite him for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of #Maharashtra, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/QQznDYSfoc