आदित्य ठाकरे ने शपथ ग्रहण के लिए सोनिया और मनमोहन को आमंत्रित किया 

Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray at Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence to invite her for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of #Maharashtra, tomorrow. https://t.co/8HXDkuFicN pic.twitter.com/Y399YsClJQ— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019
Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray at Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's residence to invite him for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of #Maharashtra, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/QQznDYSfoc— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) की विशेष अदालत ने 2016 में केरल और पड़ोसी राज्यों को दहलाने की साजिश रचने वाले अभियुक्त को 14 साल की सश्रम कारावास की सजा सुनाई है।
28 नवंबर 2019