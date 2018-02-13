अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Shatrughan Sinha said, Laugh Renuka, Those who oppose women empowerment would melt soon

रेणुका चौधरी के समर्थन में उतरे शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा, बोले- विरोधी जल्द पिघलेंगे और हम जल्द हंसेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 03:25 PM IST
Shatrughan Sinha said, Laugh Renuka, Those who oppose women empowerment would melt soon
राज्यसभा में कांग्रेस सांसद रेणुका चौधरी की हंसी और उस पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के बयान वाले मामले में बीजेपी नेता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने ट्वीट किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि रेणुका, आप हंसो, हम आपसे प्यार करते हैं और आपको शुभकामनाएं देते हैं।
 

 शत्रुघ्न ने कहा कि आप चिंता मत करो, बस खुश रहो। उन्हें रोने और चिल्लाने दो। धीरे-धीरे चीजें स्थिर हो जाएंगी। जो लोग महिला सशक्तिकरण और हंसी का विरोध करते हैं, वे जल्द ही पिघल जाएंगे और हम सब आखिर में हंसेंगे। 

शत्रुघ्न ने कहा कि नारी शक्ति अमर रहे, जय हिंद। आपको बता दें कि शत्रुघ्न पहले भी बीजेपी के खिलाफ बागी तेवर दिखा चुके हैं, जिसकी बीजेपी नेता सार्वजनिक तौर पर आलोचना करते रहे हैं।  
