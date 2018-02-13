Laugh Renuka laugh! We love you, we're fond of you & wish you well. Don’t worry, be happy! Let them cry & shout hoarse. Things will settle down. Those who oppose women's empowerment & laughter would melt soon. We all will have the last laugh. Long live ‘Nari Shakti. Jai hind!— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 13, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मणिशंकर अय्यर के विवादित बयानों की वजह से गुजरात चुनाव गंवा चुकी कांग्रेस पार्टी के नेता इसबार पाक वाले बयान से नाराज हैं और पार्टी से निकाल देने की मांग तक कर रहे हैं।
13 फरवरी 2018