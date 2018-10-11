My new book, THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, is more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification. Pre-order it to find out why!https://t.co/yHuCh2GZDM— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2018
आप क्या आपके पढेलिखे नेता भी इनकी अंग्रेजी का अंग्रेजी मे जवाब नही दे पायेंगे 😂— Rahul Kajal 🇮🇳 (@RahulKajal3) October 10, 2018
Tumdonokimakasakinakasaremilkehumkopagalbanarahehaimckebachee— Pun of God (@Punofgod) October 10, 2018
Guruji ke paas bahot time aur dictionaries hai 😂😂😂— Aniruddha, #295 & I (@AniruddhasT) October 10, 2018
Close enough! pic.twitter.com/5rE2GnYZDL— Abhishek (@SsupHolmes) October 10, 2018
Kindly ask Rahul to speak this line 😂😂😂😂😂— Manoj Shukla (@ManojSh591) October 10, 2018
Floccinaucinihilipilification.— Pratishta Jain (@PratishtaJain) October 10, 2018
माफ कर दे भाई, आधी किताब तो इस शब्द को पढ़ के पूरी कर ली.. pic.twitter.com/acc0FMZvAU
After reading that word— Vishwanath (@Vishwanathview) October 10, 2018
floccinaucinihilipilification
😂😂 pic.twitter.com/P3M5HEGGFW
Chek friends what is long— Pawan K Pareek (@kabeerisgodd) October 10, 2018
Length of word written by tharur or moped shown in picture pic.twitter.com/RWkqozS5Jv
Floccinauncinihilipilification ? pic.twitter.com/0NuFEN4Ogt— M★NSOOR (@ROManz45) October 10, 2018
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने बृहस्पतिवार को कहा कि वह दुर्गा पूजा समितियों को धन देने के पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार के फैसले को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर शुक्रवार को सुनवाई करेगा।
11 अक्टूबर 2018