शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Shashi Tharoor used 29 letter word on twitter, people gave these replies

अपनी किताब को लेकर किए ट्वीट में थरूर ने लिखा ऐसा अंग्रेजी शब्द, लोगों से मिले अजीब जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 11 Oct 2018 03:01 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor used 29 letter word on twitter, people gave these replies
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर अपनी कठिन अंग्रेजी बोलने और लिखने के लिए जाने जाते हैं। अब उन्होंने पीएम मोदी पर लिखी अपनी किताब को लेकर एक ट्वीट किया है। इस ट्वीट में उन्होंने ऐसा शब्द लिखा जो लोगों को बिल्कुल समझ नहीं आया। इस शब्द का मतलब जानने के लिए गूगल पर हिंदी ट्रांस्लेशन का सहारा भी लिया गया लेकिन उसपर भी शब्द का मतलब नहीं मिला। लेकिन अंग्रेजी में शब्द का मतलब जरूर पता चल गया।
विज्ञापन
 


थरूर ने इस ट्वीट के जरिए अपनी किताब के बारे में जानकारी देने की कोशिश की थी। लोगों को किताब का नाम तो पता चल गया। लेकिन इसी ट्वीट में उन्होंने एक शब्द लिखा था, फ्लोक्सिनॉसिनिहिलिपिलिफिकेशन। उनके लिखे इस शब्द का मतलब लोगों को बिल्कुल समझ नहीं आया। जिसके बाद उन्होंने कुछ इस तरह से मजे लिए-
 

 

 


बता दें उनकी अंग्रेजी अच्छे अच्छों को समझ नहीं आती है। उनके ट्वीट्स में पहले भी इस तरह के शब्द मिल चुके हैं। यह ट्वीट उन्होंने अपनी 400 पन्नों की किताब को लेकर किया था। किताब का नाम है, 'द पैराडॉक्सिकल प्राइम मिनिस्टर'। ये हैं कुछ और लोगों के जवाब-
 

 

 

 

 

 

Recommended

bjp has used the United Nations as a political platform: shahsi Tharoor
India News

शशि थरूर का भाजपा पर पलटवार, कहा- भगवा दल ने विदेशी प्लेटफॉर्म का ‘‘राजनीतिकरण’’ किया है

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Shashi Tharoor
India News

संयुक्त राष्ट्र को कोई राजनीतिक प्लेटफॉर्म के तौर पर इस्तेमाल नहीं कर सकता : शशि थरूर

2 अक्टूबर 2018

sunanda pushkar case- Police kept their aspect to High Court in advance bail of shashi tharoor
Delhi NCR

सुनंदा पुष्कर मौत मामला: हाईकोर्ट में पुलिस ने शशि थरूर की अग्रिम जमानत मामले में रखा यह तर्क

26 सितंबर 2018

shashi tharoor
Delhi NCR

5 बार जब थरूर की इंग्लिश पर बड़े-बड़े भी हुए डिक्शनरी खंगालने को मजबूर, अमूल ने भी दे डाला ट्रिब्यूट

10 मार्च 2018

Cricket News

#MeToo कैंपेन: क्रिकेट तक पहुंची इसकी आग, संबंध बनाने को लेकर गाइडलाइन जारी

11 अक्टूबर 2018

metoo
New Zealand
new zealand
#metoo
Cricket News

#MeToo कैंपेन: क्रिकेट तक पहुंची इसकी आग, संबंध बनाने को लेकर गाइडलाइन जारी

11 अक्टूबर 2018

voter id
Dehradun

हाथों-हाथ वोटर कार्ड बनवाने का सुनहरा मौका, बस लगेंगे ये दस्तावेज, दिव्यांगों के घर खुद जाएंगे बीएलओ

11 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
shashi tharoor english shashi tharoor books narendra modi शशि थरूर अंग्रेजी नरेंद्र मोदी
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

After Gujarat violence Statements of parents of accused
India News

गुजरात हिंसा: 'मेरे बेटे ने गुनाह किया है उसे सजा दो, निर्दोषों को क्यों भगा रहे हो'

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Tino Best who have slept with around 500 to 650 women, replied harbhajan singh in his own way
Cricket News

650 लड़कियों संग संबंध बना चुका है यह क्रिकेटर, अब हरभजन को दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

11 अक्टूबर 2018

पेट्रोल-डीजल
Business

पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों में आज फिर इजाफा, जानिए कितने बढ़े दाम

11 अक्टूबर 2018

aa
Weird Stories

इस लड़की की खूबसूरती देख अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड को धोखा देने के लिए सोचने लगते हैं लड़के, देखें तस्वीरें

11 अक्टूबर 2018

माता वैष्णो देवी यात्रा
Jammu

इस नवरात्रि पर जानें, माता वैष्णो देवी के मंदिर से जुड़े ये पांच रहस्य

10 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Asim Munir
Pakistan

अब ये बने पाकिस्तानी खुफिया एजेंसी आईएसआई के नए प्रमुख

10 अक्टूबर 2018

petrol
Auto News

यहां पेट्रोल मिलता है 2 रुपये लीटर, आप भी समझ लें पेट्रोल का गणित

10 अक्टूबर 2018

floating markets
India News

दुनिया के इन देशों में पानी पर तैरता है बाजार, भारत भी नहीं है पीछे

10 अक्टूबर 2018

sensex up by 461 points on closing, gold price soars by 200 rupees
Bazar

शेयर बाजार ने लिया तेजी का यू टर्न, 200 रुपये बढ़ी सोने की कीमतें

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Milk
India News

क्या दूध पीने से बच्चों के 'सेक्सुअल ऑर्गन्स' में हो रहा असामान्य विकास? 

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

मूर्ति विसर्जन
India News

दुर्गापूजा समितियों को धन देने संबंधी फैसले के खिलाफ याचिका पर सुनवाई करेगा न्यायालय

उच्चतम न्यायालय ने बृहस्पतिवार को कहा कि वह दुर्गा पूजा समितियों को धन देने के पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार के फैसले को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर शुक्रवार को सुनवाई करेगा।

11 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
लुइजिन्हो फलेरो
India News

मिजोरम चुनाव: कांग्रेस को भरोसा, दो विधायकों के जाने से नहीं पड़ेगा जीत की संभावनाओं पर कोई असर

11 अक्टूबर 2018

RAHAUL
India News

राफेल डील साफ तौर पर भ्रष्टाचार का मामला, पीएम ने जनता से किया विश्वासघात : राहुल

11 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

काला जादू के शक में गांववालों ने बेटे से ही कटवा दी बुजुर्ग पिता की सभी अंगुलियां

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Titli Cyclone
India News

ओडिशा और आंध्र प्रदेश में आए इतने खतरनाक तूफान का नाम 'तितली' क्यों पड़ा?

11 अक्टूबर 2018

विक्रमादित्य सिंह
India News

पीडीपी नेता और कर्ण सिंह के बेटे विक्रमादित्य सिंह कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Karti Chidambaram properties
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस: ईडी की बड़ी कार्रवाई, तीन देशों में कार्ति चिदंबरम की संपत्ति जब्त

11 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
India News

तमिलनाडु: 50 फीट गहरी खाई में गिरी वैन, महिला समेत 5 आदिवासियों की मौत, एक दर्जन घायल

11 अक्टूबर 2018

indian passport
India News

इस देश का पासपोर्ट है दुनिया में 'सबसे ताकतवर', जानिए क्या है भारत की रैंकिंग

11 अक्टूबर 2018

अमरिंदर सिंह और राहुल गांधी
India News

तेलंगाना में चुनाव प्रचार के लिए 'कैप्टन' का सहारा लेगी कांग्रेस

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

देखिए, संत रामपाल का कच्चा चिट्ठा

हिसार के सतलोक आश्रम मामले में जेल में बंद संत रामपाल के खिलाफ फैसला आना है। फैसले के मद्देनजर पूरे हिसार को छावनी में तब्दील कर दिया गया है।

11 अक्टूबर 2018

राहुल गांधी 2:43

राफेल डील: राहुल का आरोप, ‘PM ने अनिल अंबानी की जेब में डाले 30 हजार करोड़’

11 अक्टूबर 2018

रामपाल 0:46

सतलोक आश्रम: हत्याओं के दोनों मामलों में 'संत' रामपाल दोषी करार

11 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:56

‘तितली’ से सावधान हिंदुस्तान समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी नजर

11 अक्टूबर 2018

तितली तूफान 1:19

‘तितली’ के डर से राज्य सरकारों ने की पुख्ता तैयारी

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

Tanushree case: filed an FIR against Nana Patekar after questioning
India News

बुर्का पहनकर थाने पहुंची तनुश्री, पूछताछ के बाद नाना पाटेकर पर एफआईआर दर्ज

11 अक्टूबर 2018

tamilnadu Cop shot fired his girlfriend then shot himself
India News

पुलिस कांस्टेबल ने प्रेमिका को जन्मदिन पर सौगात में दी मौत, खुद भी की आत्महत्या

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Election 2018
India News

11 अक्तूबर 2018: 5 राज्यों में चुनावी हलचल से जुड़ी हर खबर यहां पढ़िए

11 अक्टूबर 2018

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव
India News

1962 में पहली बार हुआ था अमिट स्याही का इस्तेमाल, जानिए दिलचस्प तथ्य   

11 अक्टूबर 2018

new information on rafale deal and other important news on amar ujala.com
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अपडेट मिलेगा अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Appeal to be done after 180 days in SC-ST Act: Allahabad High Court
India News

एससी-एसटी एक्ट में 180 दिन बाद भी हो सकेगी अपील: हाईकोर्ट

11 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.