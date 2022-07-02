Thiruvananthapuram: सात बार विधायक रहे पीसी जॉर्ज के खिलाफ यौन उत्पीड़न का केस दर्ज, हिरासत में लिया गया

केरल जनपक्षम (सेक्युलर) के नेता पीसी जॉर्ज केरल के कोट्टायम जिले से सात बार विधानसभा के सदस्य रह चुके हैं। वह 33 वर्षों तक केरल की विधानसभा के सदस्य रहे हैं।
Kerala | Case registered against ex-MLA PC George on charges of sexual harassment & outraging modesty. The complainant is also accused in a scam case. Case registered under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty)& 354 A
(File pic) pic.twitter.com/HpENmndWbF — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.