गुजरात में दम घुटने से चार सफाईकर्मी सहित सात लोगों की मौत 

Gujarat: Seven people including four sanitation workers cleaning a hotel's septic tank have died, allegedly of suffocation, in Fartikui village in Vadodara. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KjXvZsBC8n— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019
15 जून 2019