शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Seven people died in Gujarat due to suffocation

गुजरात में दम घुटने से चार सफाईकर्मी सहित सात लोगों की मौत 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 11:35 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात में कथित तौर पर सात लोगों की दम घुटने से मौत हो गई है। मृतकों में चार सफाईकर्मी शामिल हैं। घटना वडोदरा के फारतिकुई गांव की बताई जा रही है। कहा जा रहा है कि घटना उस वक्त की है जब ये लोग एक होटल के सेप्टिक टैंक की सफाई कर रहे थे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 
 

Recommended

building collapsed in Bharuch
India News

गुजरात: इमारत का कुछ हिस्सा ढहने से एक की मौत और दो घायल

7 जून 2019

न्यूज हेडलाइंस
News Headlines

इस्तीफे पर अड़े राहुल गांधी शर्तों के साथ आखिरकार माने समेत देखिए 5 बड़ी खबरें

28 मई 2019

हादसा
Gujarat

गुजरात के सूरत की इमारत में लगी आग, बचने के लिए इमारत से कूदे लोग

24 मई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Gujarat Pilgrims death in yamunotri dham due to heart attack
Dehradun

यमुनोत्री धाम की यात्रा कर लौट रहे गुजरात के तीर्थयात्री की हार्ट अटैक से मौत

9 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

गुजरात में बच्ची के अपहरण के शक में एक व्यक्ति की पीट-पीट कर हत्या

23 मार्च 2019

जयंती भानुशाली
India News

भानुशाली हत्याकांड: भाजपा नेता के अमेरिका में होने की जांच में जुटी सीआईडी

10 जनवरी 2019

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
Astrology

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
विज्ञापन
vadodara gujarat suffocation death septic tank sanitation workers cleaning गुजरात सैप्टिक टैंक सफाईकर्मी दम घुटने से मौत
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अमित शाह
India News

सदस्यता अभियान में ‘कमजोर राज्य-कमजोर बूथ’ पर होगी भाजपा की नजर

15 जून 2019

रोहतक पीजीआई में प्रदर्शन करते रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः छुट्टी नहीं मिलने पर पीजी अंतिम वर्ष के डॉक्टर ने की आत्महत्या, बाल रोग एचओडी निलंबित

15 जून 2019

DDA prepared a special housing scheme for SC and ST
Delhi NCR

एससी-एसटी के लिए डीडीए की विशेष स्कीम, मिलेंगे 500 फ्लैट

15 जून 2019

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

नाबालिग के गर्भपात पर एम्स को मेडिकल बोर्ड बनाने का निर्देश

15 जून 2019

rain in delhi ncr
Delhi NCR

खतरा : मानसून में फिर डूब सकती है दिल्ली

15 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
अभिषेक बनर्जी के दिल्ली वाले घर में हत्या
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः ममता बनर्जी के भतीजे सांसद अभिषेक के घर में हुई हत्या का खुला राज, पुलिस भी हैरान

15 जून 2019

भविष्य ज्योति विद्यार्थी सम्मान
Jhansi

मेधावियों का हुआ सम्मान, मेडल पहनाए और दिए प्रमाण पत्र

15 जून 2019

टिक टॉक (डेमो पिक्चर)
Tech Diary

पति ने TikTok छोड़ने को कहा पत्नी ने दुनिया ही छोड़ दी, 'आखिरी' वीडियो व्हाट्सएप पर भेजा

14 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

'वायु' से धीमी हुई मानसून की गति, बारिश के लिए इन राज्यों को करना होगा इंतजार

14 जून 2019

Common service centres to restart Aadhaar related work within a week according to UIDAI
Business Diary

आम लोगों को UIDAI का तोहफा, एक हफ्ते के अंदर यहां पर मिलेंगी आधार संबंधी सभी सेवाएं

14 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

एन चंद्रबाबू नायडु
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम नायडू की हवाईअड्डे पर हुई तलाशी, नहीं मिली वीआईपी सुविधा

आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और विपक्ष के नेता एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू को राज्य के गन्नवरम हवाई अड्डे पर तलाशी से गुजरना पड़ा है। केवल इतना ही नहीं उन्हें विमान तक जाने के लिए वीआईपी सुविधा से भी वंचित रहना पड़ा।

15 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
manmohan singh(File Photo)
India News

कांग्रेस शासित राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों संग पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह की अहम बैठक

15 जून 2019

नीति आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नीति आयोग की पहली बैठक आज, ममता और केसीआर नहीं होंगे शामिल

15 जून 2019

खैरुद्दीन का बेटा मिलान शेख
India News

नहीं थम रही बंगाल में राजनैतिक हिंसा, बम हमले में दो टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं की मौत

15 जून 2019

साईं बाबा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

साईं बाबा मंदिर के सिक्के लेने से बैंकों का इनकार, बताई ये वजह

15 जून 2019

Shiv Sena will fight for CM post, BJP will fight alone
India News

शिवसेना सीएम पद पर अड़ी तो अकेले लड़ेगी भाजपा, स्वीकार नहीं ढाई साल का फार्मूला 

15 जून 2019

चक्रवाती तूफान वायु (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'वायु’ चक्रवात ने फिर बदला रास्ता, गुजरात के कच्छ की तरफ बढ़ा तूफान

15 जून 2019

AN-32 विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वायुसेना का बड़ा फैसला, एएन-32 को जोखिम भरे मिशन से रखा जाएगा दूर

15 जून 2019

नारपीट के विरोध में देशभर के डॉक्टरों ने शुक्रवार को हड़ताल की
India News

बंगाल में चरमराई स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं, हड़ताली डॉक्टरों ने ममता से बातचीत से किया इनकार

15 जून 2019

अमित शाह, पीएम मोदी
India News

अब आईएएस और आईपीएस पर गिरेगी गाज, सरकार ने 21 अधिकारियों की सूची की तैयार

15 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

अयोध्या में हो सकता है आतंकी हमला, सुरक्षा एजेंसियां हाई अलर्ट पर

अयोध्या में आतंकी हमले का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को इनपुट मिले हैं कि आतंकी अयोध्या में आतंकी हमला करने की फिराक में हैं। ऐसे में शहर के चप्पे चप्पे पर सुरक्षा कड़ी कर दी गई है।

15 जून 2019

खेल 0:48

World Cup 2019: भारत पाकिस्तान मैच से पहले टीम इंडिया के फैन सुधीर गौतम का शंखनाद

15 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:18

इस विदेशी फिल्म की खास स्क्रीनिंग में लगा सितारों का मेला

14 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:35

दीपिका कक्कड़ की छोटे परदे पर धमाकेदार वापसी, नए शो में नया किरदार

14 जून 2019

इमरान 1:15

राष्ट्रप्रमुखों के स्वागत के दौरान तमीज भूले इमरान खान, सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल

14 जून 2019

Related

दाऊद इब्राहिम
India News

नापाक हरकत: डी-कंपनी को जिंदा रखने के लिए आईएसआई का नया प्लान

15 जून 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

बैलेट पेपर से दोबारा लोकसभा चुनाव कराने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका

13 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

इस बार अधिक रही गर्म दिनों की संख्या, हीट वेव से अबतक 36 लोगों की हुई मौत

15 जून 2019

Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

15 जून 2019

धरने पर बीएस येदियुरप्पा
India News

कर्नाटक: जेएसडब्ल्यू भूमि सौदे के खिलाफ धरने पर भाजपा, येदियुरप्पा ने संभाली कमान

15 जून 2019

NEET
India News

नीट : सुप्रीम कोर्ट का उत्तर कुंजी मामले में दखल से इनकार, कहा- हम विशेषज्ञ नहीं

15 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.