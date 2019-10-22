चीनी पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध, उल्लंघन करने वाले होंगे दंडित: सीमा शुल्क आयुक्त

Principal Commissioner of Customs: Import of firecrackers is ‘Restricted’&if a person acquires possession of or is in any way concerned carrying, keeping, concealing, selling or purchasing or in any manner dealing with Chinese firecrackers will be punished under Customs Act 1962. pic.twitter.com/dTFCmUYVT3— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019
नासा से मिले चित्रों से यह स्पष्ट हो गया है कि सरकारों के तमाम प्रयासों के बावजूद दिल्ली के पड़ोसी राज्यों में पराली जलाने की घटनाएं लगातार बढ़ी हैं। जिसका सीधा असर दिल्ली के प्रदूषण स्तर पर पड़ा है।
22 अक्टूबर 2019