चीनी पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध, उल्लंघन करने वाले होंगे दंडित: सीमा शुल्क आयुक्त

दिवाली नजदीक आते ही पटाखों को लेकर सख्त दिशा निर्देश आने लगे हैं। खास तौर पर चीनी पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध को सख्ती से लागू करने की बात हो रही है। सीमा शुल्क के प्रधान आयुक्त ने कहा है कि देश में चीनी पटाखों का आयात प्रतिबंधित है और यदि कोई व्यक्ति किसी भी तरह से इससे संबंधित कारोबार करता है या उसे रखने, बेचने, छिपाने या खरीदने या किसी भी तरीके से निपटने की कोशिश करता है तो अधिनियम 1962 के अंतर्गत दंडित किया जाएगा।

Principal Commissioner of Customs: Import of firecrackers is ‘Restricted’&if a person acquires possession of or is in any way concerned carrying, keeping, concealing, selling or purchasing or in any manner dealing with Chinese firecrackers will be punished under Customs Act 1962. pic.twitter.com/dTFCmUYVT3