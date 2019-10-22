शहर चुनें

चीनी पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध, उल्लंघन करने वाले होंगे दंडित: सीमा शुल्क आयुक्त

अमर उजाला ,दिल्ली Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 05:57 PM IST
पटाखें
पटाखें - फोटो : FILE PHOTO
ख़बर सुनें
दिवाली नजदीक आते ही पटाखों को लेकर सख्त दिशा निर्देश आने लगे हैं। खास तौर पर चीनी पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध को सख्ती से लागू करने की बात हो रही है। सीमा शुल्क के प्रधान आयुक्त ने कहा है कि देश में चीनी पटाखों का आयात प्रतिबंधित है और यदि कोई व्यक्ति किसी भी तरह से इससे संबंधित कारोबार करता है या उसे रखने, बेचने, छिपाने या खरीदने या किसी भी तरीके से निपटने की कोशिश करता है तो अधिनियम 1962 के अंतर्गत दंडित किया जाएगा।
 
principal commissioner chinese firecrackers punished
