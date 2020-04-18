मुंबई: पुलिस और विक्रेता के बीच हाथापाई, कंटेनमेंट एरिया में सब्जी बेच रही थी महिला

#WATCH Mumbai: A scuffle broke out between a hawker and police personnel yesterday after she was not allowed to sell vegetables in a containment area in Mankhurd. A case has been registered in the matter by police. (Source - Amateur video) #Maharashtra #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/NGhaUypxIx— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020
