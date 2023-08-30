PM Modi: स्कूली छात्राओं ने प्रधानमंत्री को बांधी राखी, बच्चों से मिलकर खुश हुए पीएम मोदी, देखिए Video

#WATCH | School girls tie Rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, as they celebrate the festival of #RakshaBandhan with him. pic.twitter.com/Hhyjx63xgi

— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023 देश में बुधवार को रक्षा बंधन का त्योहार मनाया जा रहा है। इस दिन बहनें अपने भाई की कलाई पर राखी बांधती हैं और उनके कल्याण की कामना करती हैं। वहीं भाई, बहनों को उनकी रक्षा का वचन देते हैं। बता दें कि इस साल रक्षा बंधन का त्योहार दो दिन यानी 30 अगस्त और 31 अगस्त को मनाया जाएगा। दरअसल भद्रा के कारण ऐसा हो रहा है। 30 अगस्त को पूर्णिमा तिथि है लेकिन इस दिन पूरे समय भद्रा है। भद्रा के चलते 30 अगस्त की रात नौ बजकर दो मिनट के बाद राखी बांध सकते हैं या फिर 31 अगस्त को सुबह सात बजकर 30 मिनट से पहले राखी बांध सकते हैं।

