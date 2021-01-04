सुप्रीम कोर्ट अगले हफ्ते उत्तराखंड के जंगल की आग वाली याचिका पर करेगा सुनवाई

Supreme Court says it will hear next week a PIL seeking urgent steps to protect the forest and wildlife, in the wake of the forest fires in Uttarakhand.
PIL seeks directions to Central and state government to frame a policy to prevent wildfires in Uttarakhand.— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021
