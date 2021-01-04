शहर चुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट अगले हफ्ते उत्तराखंड के जंगल की आग वाली याचिका पर करेगा सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 04 Jan 2021 12:19 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay

उच्चतम न्यायालय ने सोमवार को कहा कि कहना है कि वह अगले हफ्ते उत्तराखंड में जंगल की आग के मद्देनजर वन और वन्यजीवों की सुरक्षा के लिए आवश्यक कदम उठाने वाली जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई करेगा। जनहित याचिका में उत्तराखंड में जंगल की आग को रोकने के लिए नीति बनाने के लिए केंद्र और राज्य सरकार से दिशा-निर्देश मांगे गए हैं।
india news national supreme court central government state government public interest litigation

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
