sc refused plea to restrict media reporting on judges controversy

सुप्रीम कोर्ट संग्रामः मीडिया पर रोक लगाने से SC का इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 03:52 PM IST
sc refused plea to restrict media reporting on judges controversy
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सीजेआई के साथ चल रहे जजों के विवाद के बाद मीडिया पर रोक लगाने से SC ने इनकार कर दिया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने चार जजों के विवाद को प्रकाशित करने, जजों के मुद्दों पर चर्चा और उसके राजनीतिकरण को लेकर मी‌डिया पर रोक लगाने की याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है। 

गुरूवार को चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने साफ तौर पर कहा कि यह सुप्रीम कोर्ट रजिस्ट्री के रिकॉर्ड के बाद ही सुनवाई  करेगा। मालूम हो कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एक याचिका दाखिल की गई जिसमें चार जजों की हाल ही में हुई प्रेस कॉफ्रेंस पर चर्चा और इस मामले के राजनीतिकरण पर तत्काल रोक लगाने की मांग की गई थी।

गौरतलब है कि अभी हाल ही सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चार वरिष्ठ जजों ने सीजेआई के खिलाफ खुले तौर पर मोर्चा खोला और प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर सीजेआई दीपक मिश्रा को पत्र लिखकर कई आरोप लगाए। 

