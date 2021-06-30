बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
sc posts for July 5 the hearing of the plea of Yoga guru Ramdev seeking clubbing of FIRs

एलोपैथी बनाम आयुर्वेदः बाबा रामदेव की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सोमवार को होगी सुनवाई

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Wed, 30 Jun 2021 11:51 AM IST

सार

योग गुरू बाबा रामदेव की ओर से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका पर पांच जुलाई को सुनवाई होगी।
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : social media
विस्तार

बाबा रामदेव की ओर से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर की गई याचिका पर पांच जुलाई को सुनवाई होगी। योग गुरू बाबा रामदेव ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एक याचिका दायर की थी, जिसमें उन्होंने मांग की कि देशभर में उनके खिलाफ दर्ज एफआईआर को एक साथ क्लब कर दिया जाए और इन्हें दिल्ली ट्रांसफर कर दिया जाए। 
बता दें कि योग गुरू बाबा रामदेव ने एलोपैथी को लेकर विवादित बयान दिया था, जिसके बाद इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन जगह-जगह उनके खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी।

india news national supreme court supreme court of india ramdev baba yoga guru
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

