सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लोकसभा डाटा में विसंगतियों को लेकर चुनाव आयोग को जारी किया नोटिस

Supreme Court issues notice to Election Commission on plea filed by Association for Democratic Reforms alleging discrepancies in the final vote counts&EVMs in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. A Bench headed by CJI seeks response from poll panel&posts the matter for hearing in February 2020. pic.twitter.com/1tldY4sVDe— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
सोमवार को लोकसभा और बुधवार को राज्यसभा से नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पास हो गया है जिसे लेकर विपक्ष ने काफी हंगामा किया। इस विधेयक को लेकर पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों में भारी विरोध हो रहा है।
13 दिसंबर 2019