सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लोकसभा डाटा में विसंगतियों को लेकर चुनाव आयोग को जारी किया नोटिस

{"_id":"5df3372f8ebc3e87dc4058fa","slug":"sc-issues-notice-to-election-commission-on-plea-filed-by-association-for-democratic-reforms","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0938\u0902\u0917\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}

Supreme Court issues notice to Election Commission on plea filed by Association for Democratic Reforms alleging discrepancies in the final vote counts&EVMs in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. A Bench headed by CJI seeks response from poll panel&posts the matter for hearing in February 2020. pic.twitter.com/1tldY4sVDe