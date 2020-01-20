शहर चुनें

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अल्पसंख्यकों की योजनाओं को लेकर केंद्र सरकार को भेजा नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 12:42 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने अल्पसंख्यकों की योजनाओं को लेकर केंद्र सरकार को नोटिस जारी किया है। याचिकाकर्ता का कहना है कि अल्पसंख्यकों को कौशल सिखाने और संस्कृति को बढ़ावा देने के लिए 4,800 करोड़ रुपये खर्च करना समानता के अधिकार का उल्लंघन है। अदालत अब इस मामले पर मार्च में सुनवाई करेगा।
