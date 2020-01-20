सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अल्पसंख्यकों की योजनाओं को लेकर केंद्र सरकार को भेजा नोटिस

SC issues notice to Center on schemes for minorities. The petitioner says, spending Rs 4,800 Cr towards teaching skills to minorities&promoting culture is a violation of right to equality. Court to hear the matter in March. pic.twitter.com/wve0OVDsnE— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020
भारत के एक प्रतिशत लोगों के पास 953 मिलियन यानी 9530 लाख लोगों से चार गुना ज्यादा संपत्ति है। यह 953 मिलियन लोग देश की 70 प्रतिशत आबादी के निचले हिस्से में रहते हैं।
20 जनवरी 2020