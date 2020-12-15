सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आयुष चिकित्सकों को कोविड मरीजों को टैबलेट लिखने वाली याचिका को रखा होल्ड

Supreme Court holds that qualified AYUSH doctors can prescribe government-approved tablets or mixtures as immunity boosters for COVID-19 positive patients as per the directions in the March 6 order of the Ministry pic.twitter.com/PG01o18cdE— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.