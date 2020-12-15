शहर चुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आयुष चिकित्सकों को कोविड मरीजों को टैबलेट लिखने वाली याचिका को रखा होल्ड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 15 Dec 2020 11:54 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

उच्चतम न्यायालय ने मंगलवार को उस याचिका को होल्ड पर रख दिया जिसमें योग्य आयुष चिकित्सकों ने सरकार द्वारा अनुमोदित टैबलेट या मिश्रण को कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव के लिए प्रतिरक्षा बूस्टर के रूप में लिखने की इजाजत मांगी थी। याचिका में मंत्रालय के छह मार्च के आदेश के अनुसार यह अनुमति मांगी गई थी।
india news national supreme court ayush doctors covid 19 coronavirus immunity booster

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

