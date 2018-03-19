सुप्रीम कोर्ट से नीतीश कुमार को मिली बड़ी राहत, विधानपरिषद की सदस्यता रद्द करने की मांग खारिज

Supreme Court dismissed the PIL filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma seeking disqualification of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In the PIL, it was alleged that Nitish Kumar had concealed in his election affidavit that a criminal case was pending against him.— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018
19 मार्च 2018