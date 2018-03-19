शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   SC dismissed The PIL seeking disqualification of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

सुप्रीम कोर्ट से नीतीश कुमार को मिली बड़ी राहत, विधानपरिषद की सदस्यता रद्द करने की मांग खारिज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 12:47 PM IST
नीतीश कुमार
नीतीश कुमार
नीतीश कुमार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से बड़ी राहत मिली है। उनकी विधानपरिषद की सदस्यता रद्द करने की मांग को कोर्ट ने खारिज कर दिया है। आपको बता दें कि नीतीश कुमार पर हलफनामे में गलत जानकारी देने का आरोप लगा था। 
नीतीश के खिलाफ वकील मनोहर लाल शर्मा ने याचिका दायर की थी। याचिका में आरोप लगाया गया था कि नीतीश कुमार ने चुनावी हलफनामे में गलत जानकारी दी, जबकि उनके खिलाफ एक आपराधिक मामला चल रहा था।

आपको बता दें कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने नीतीश कुमार को बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री पद के लिए अयोग्य घोषित करने की मांग वाली याचिका को सुनवाई के लिए स्वीकार किया था। 23 अक्टूबर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने चुनाव आयोग से चार हफ्ते में जवाब देने को कहा था। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने चुनाव आयोग के हलफनामे के बाद इस मामले की सुनवाई के लिए आठ दिसंबर की तारीख तय की थी।




 

RELATED

supreme court nitish kumar jdu

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Keshav Sharma
Weird Stories

एक ही रात में करोड़पति बना यूपी का लड़का, जिसने भी सुना उसका दिल जोरों से धड़का

19 मार्च 2018

Narendra Jha
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के बाद इस एक्टर की प्रेयर मीट में भी उमड़ा बॉलीवुड, 5 दिन पहले हुआ था निधन

19 मार्च 2018

अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

'अक्षय कुमार देशभक्ति की बातें करते हैं और खुद भारत के नागरिक नहीं', जानें किसने दिया इतना बड़ा बयान

19 मार्च 2018

katrina kaif and varun dhawan finalised for a biggest dance film
Bollywood

सबसे बड़ी डांसिंग फिल्म में साथ नजर आएंगे कटरीना और वरुण, इस दिन होगी रिलीज

19 मार्च 2018

demonetised notes
Weird Stories

500 और 1000 के नोटों के साथ ये क्या कर रहा है आरबीआई, नोटबंदी से लग चुका है झटका

19 मार्च 2018

This is how Sanjay dutt impressed women of his life, secret reveals
Bollywood

अपने अफेयर्स के बारे में संजय दत्त का सनसनीखेज खुलासा, सालों बाद किताब से खुल रहे जिंदगी के राज

19 मार्च 2018

money market of somaliland
World of Wonders

देखिए दुनिया की ऐसी जगह, जहां लगता है पैसों का बाजार, बिकते हैं नोट

19 मार्च 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez
Bollywood

29 साल बाद खत्म हुआ जैकलीन का 'इंतजार', खुद तय करें माधुरी जैसा मैजिक क्रिएट कर पाईं या नहीं

19 मार्च 2018

a
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के राजकीय सम्मान पर राज ठाकरे ने उठाए सवाल, बोले-'...ताकि नीरव मोदी से ध्यान हट जाए'

19 मार्च 2018

hritik marriage
Bollywood

ऋतिक से दोबारा शादी करने पर सुजैन ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, सुनकर रोशन परिवार भी होगा हैरान

19 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Chandrababu Naidu Said, Muslims were not happy that we allied with BJP
India News

चंद्रबाबू नायडू का छलका दर्द, बोले- बीजेपी के साथ गठबंधन से खुश नहीं थे मुस्लिम

आंध्रप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने टीडीपी की अल्पसंख्यक शाखा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि आप सभी ने टीडीपी का हमेशा समर्थन किया है।

19 मार्च 2018

भारतीय सेना
India News

तीनों सेनाओं की अगुवाई करेगा एक कमांड, सरकार ने उठाया पहला कदम

19 मार्च 2018

ramvilas paswan
India News

रामविलास पासवान ने उठाए सवाल, कहा- बीजेपी को मुस्लिम विरोधी छवि से उबरना होगा

19 मार्च 2018

राज ठाकरे
India News

2019 में होगा ‘मोदी मुक्त भारत’, पकौड़े का आटा लेने विदेश जाते हैं पीएम: राज ठाकरे

19 मार्च 2018

PM Modi
India News

मोदी सरकार की पहली बड़ी परीक्षा आज, टीडीपी-YSR कांग्रेस पेश करेंगी अविश्वास प्रस्ताव

19 मार्च 2018

भारत-पाकिस्तान
India News

नहीं थम रहा राजनयिक विवाद, अब भारतीय अफसरों का पाक में किया जा रहा पीछा

19 मार्च 2018

BJP, Congress
India News

राजनीतिक पार्टियों के विदेशी चंदे की अब नहीं हो सकेगी जांच, कांग्रेस-भाजपा को लाभ

19 मार्च 2018

बिपिन रावत
India News

आर्मी चीफ रावत बोले- इस साल महिलाओं को मिलिट्री पुलिस में करेंगे शामिल

19 मार्च 2018

अखिलेश यादव
India News

महागठबंधन बनाने के लिए लालू से मिलेंगे अखिलेश के दूत, 24 मार्च को हो सकती है मुलाकात

19 मार्च 2018

BJP in trouble ahead of rajya sabha elections after unexpected defeat in UP and Bihar bypolls
India News

राज्यसभा चुनाव में भी भाजपा को लग सकता है झटका, एक और सहयोगी दल ने दिखाए बगावती तेवर

18 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

भारत में ‘बिकिनी एयरलाइन’ भरेगी उड़ान, इन कपड़ों में नजर आएंगी एयरहोस्टेस

अगर फ्लाइट में बेहद खूबसूरत एयर होस्टेस आपका बिकिनी पहनकर स्वागत करे तो आपको कैसा लगेगा?

19 मार्च 2018

RBI 2:42

VIDEO: देखिए आपके 500-1000 के नोट के साथ हो क्या रहा है!

19 मार्च 2018

मुकेश अंबानी 3:18

देखिए, मुकेश अंबानी को कहां से आया ‘जियो’ का ‘आइडिया’

18 मार्च 2018

बैंक 3:05

बैंकों में जमा 11 हजार करोड़ रुपयों का दावेदार कोई नहीं, देखिए कहां जाएगा पैसा

18 मार्च 2018

राहुल गांधी 3:06

बीजेपी पर जमकर बरसे राहुल गांधी, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

18 मार्च 2018

Recommended

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में मुस्लिम कानून के तहत बहुविवाह को दी चुनौती 

19 मार्च 2018

कैदी
India News

भारतीय जेलों में बंद कैदियों को पाकिस्तान ने पहचानने से किया इंकार

17 मार्च 2018

Supreme Court can not order to enter Rohingyas Muslims in country says Modi government
India News

रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों को देश में एंट्री देने को नहीं कह सकता सुप्रीम कोर्ट: केंद्र सरकार

16 मार्च 2018

supreme court
India News

जय शाह की याचिका पर पोर्टल के खिलाफ कार्यवाही पर रोक, SC ने कहा- मीडिया को और जिम्मेदार होना चाहिए

16 मार्च 2018

पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से कहा- मनरेगा एक बड़ा जनहित प्रोजेक्ट

15 मार्च 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या विवाद में तीसरे पक्ष की जगह नहीं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खारिज की सभी अंतरिम याचिकाएं

15 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.