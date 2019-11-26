शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   SC delivers its verdict on floor test, NCP, shiv sena congress want floor test, govt want time

महाराष्ट्र के महासंग्राम पर सुबह 10.30 फैसला सुनाएगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 26 Nov 2019 09:36 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
देवेंद्र फडणवीस और अजित पवार ने शनिवार सुबह शपथ लेकर सभी को हैरान कर दिया। जिसके बाद महाराष्ट्र में सियासी ड्रामा शुरू हो गया। सरकार बनाने की कोशिश में लगी कांग्रेस, एनसीपी और शिवसेना ने नवनियुक्त सरकार के खिलाफ उच्चतम न्यायालय का दरवाजा खटखटाया। जिसपर रविवार और सोमवार को सुनवाई हुआ। विपक्ष की मांग है कि जल्द से जल्द राज्य में शक्ति परीक्षण कराया जाए क्योंकि सरकार के पास बहुमत नहीं है। सरकार बहुमत परीक्षण कराने के लिए तो तैयार है लेकिन उसने वक्त मांगा है। वहीं सोमवार को अदालत में इस बात का खुलासा हुआ कि राज्यपाल ने सरकार को बहुमत साबित करने के लिए 14 दिनों का समय दिया है। अब सभी की नजरें सुबह 10.30 बजे अदालत के फैसले पर टिकी हुई हैं।
विज्ञापन

नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

शरद पवार और अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: अजित पवार को लगा झटका, विधानसभा ने जयंत को माना विधायक दल का नेता

26 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-भगत सिंह कोश्यारी-अजित पवार
India News

शिवसेना का राज्यपाल पर तंज, एक भगत सिंह फांसी पर झूले दूसरे ने लोकतंत्र को सूली से लटकाया

26 नवंबर 2019

अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र सिंचाई घोटाला के नौ केस खारिज, एसीबी ने कहा- अजित पवार से कोई संबंध नहीं

26 नवंबर 2019

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
NIINE

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
शरद पवार-उद्धव ठाकरे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र : दूसरे दलों के विधायकों का इस्तीफा या क्रॉस वोटिंग का दांव चल सकती है भाजपा

26 नवंबर 2019

supreme court
India News

महाराष्ट्र की महाभारत: सुप्रीम कोर्ट कल सुबह 10.30 बजे सुनाएगा फैसला

25 नवंबर 2019

कपिल सिब्बल-अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में शिवसेना, एनसीपी और कांग्रेस के वकीलों ने दीं ये दलीलें

24 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
supreme court maharashtra politics floor test ncp congress devendra fadnavis
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Tech Diary

स्मार्टफोन चलाते हैं और इन पांच चीजों के बारे में नहीं जानते तो आप 'स्मार्ट' नहीं हैं

26 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार-उद्धव ठाकरे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र : दूसरे दलों के विधायकों का इस्तीफा या क्रॉस वोटिंग का दांव चल सकती है भाजपा

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय संविधान
India News

भारतीय संविधान के 70 साल पूरे, जानिए इससे जुड़े कुछ अनजाने और खास पहलू

26 नवंबर 2019

wedding night
Religion

वो पांच रस्में जिनके बिना अधूरी है विवाह से लेकर सुहागरात

26 नवंबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी और शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आर-पार के मूड में विपक्ष, संविधान दिवस पर राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण के बहिष्कार का एलान

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
lauren gottlieb
Bollywood

फिल्म ABCD की ये एक्ट्रेस हो गई थी शराब और ड्रग्स की आदी, बोलीं- घंटों बैठकर रोती...

26 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति
India News

महाराष्ट्र की महाभारत पर सुनवाई पूरी,आज 10:30 बजे आएगा सुप्रीम फैसला

26 नवंबर 2019

Ileana D'Cruz
Bollywood

अपनी ऐसी तस्वीरों को देखकर भड़क जाती हैं इलियाना डिक्रूज, बोलीं- इनमें कुछ खास अंगों को उभारकर...

26 नवंबर 2019

Gehana Vasisth
Television

मौत के मुंह से निकलीं एक्ट्रेस गहना वशिष्ठ, डॉक्टर बोले- इलेक्ट्रिक शॉक देकर बचाई जान, नहीं तो...

26 नवंबर 2019

Raveena Tandon, Anil Thadani
Bollywood

परिवार संग ड्राइवर की शादी में पहुंचीं रवीना टंडन, कुछ इस अंदाज में बेटी के साथ आईं नजर

25 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

26/11 mumbai attack
India News

26/11 का वो काला दिन जब आतंकी हमले से दहल गई मुंबई, तीन दिन चला ऑपरेशन

26 नवंबर 2008 की शाम तक मुंबई में हर-रोज की तरह चहलकदमी कर रही थी। लेकिन पाकिस्तान से आए जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के 10 आतंकवादियों ने मुंबई को बम धमाकों और गोलीबारी से दहला दिया था।

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कोच्चि पहुंचीं तृप्ति देसाई
India News

सबरीमाला मंदिर में प्रवेश के लिए तृप्ति देसाई केरल पहुंचीं, कहा- पूजा करने के बाद ही यहां से जाऊंगी

26 नवंबर 2019

नित्यानंद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नित्यानंद आश्रम प्रकरण: एसआईटी पर बच्चों को प्रताड़ित करने और अश्लील क्लिप दिखाने का आरोप

26 नवंबर 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद: संविधान दिवस पर दोनों सदनों को संबोधित करेंगे राष्ट्रपति-पीएम मोदी, विपक्ष करेगा बहिष्कार

26 नवंबर 2019

amar ujala logo
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

26 नवंबर 2019

राज्य सभा
India News

शीतकालीन सत्र में राज्यसभा ने तोड़ा 13 साल पुराना रिकार्ड, एक सप्ताह में हुआ 90 फीसदी काम

26 नवंबर 2019

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
India News

70वां संविधान दिवस : गौरवशाली क्षणों को दर्शाती डिजिटल प्रदर्शनी का शुभारंभ करेंगे राष्ट्रपति

26 नवंबर 2019

संविधान दिवस
India News

ये हैं वो खूबियां, जिन्होंने दुनिया के सबसे बड़े संविधान को बनाया नायाब

26 नवंबर 2019

70 years of Indian Constitution : People remembered duties but public representatives could not
India News

संविधान के 70 साल : जनता को कर्तव्य याद रहे लेकिन जनप्रतिनिधि भूल गए

26 नवंबर 2019

Women in Indian Army
India News

भारतीय सेना में 10,247 महिला ऑफिसर, सर्वाधिक 6,868 महिला अधिकारी थल सेना में कार्यरत

26 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

संविधान दिवस : 26 नवंबर को मनाते हैं संविधान दिवस, देहरादून में छपा था भारत का संविधान

दुनिया के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र भारत का शासन चलाने वाला दुनिया का बड़ा लिखित संविधान लिखित ही नहीं बल्कि हस्तलिखित भी था। जो देहरादून में छपा था। यहां देखिए आखिर क्यों मनाते हैं संविधान दिवस और क्यों खास है भारत का संविधान।

25 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 2:41

इकट्ठा हुए शिवसेना,एनसीपी और कांग्रेस के विधायक, पार्टी के प्रति ईमानदार रहने की ली शपथ

25 नवंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 2:24

2020 में शनि का राशि परिवर्तन, इन राशियों पर रहेगा साढ़े साती का प्रभाव

25 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:05

शाहरुख खान, शिल्पा शेट्टी और विराट एयरपोर्ट पर हुए स्पॉट

25 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 3:05

महाराष्ट्र की महाभारत: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में वकीलों के बीच तीखी बहस, देखिए किसने क्या दलील दी

25 नवंबर 2019

Related

भारतीय संविधान
India News

भारतीय संविधान के 70 साल पूरे, जानिए इससे जुड़े कुछ अनजाने और खास पहलू

26 नवंबर 2019

Constitution Day : Three ways by which the constitution can be amended
India News

संविधान दिवस विशेष : वो तीन तरीके जिनसे किया जा सकता है संविधान में संशोधन

26 नवंबर 2019

Constitution Day : which parts are taken in Indian Constitution from other countries
India News

70वां संविधान दिवस : किस देश की किस खासियत को हमारे संविधान में दी गई जगह

26 नवंबर 2019

एसपीजी सुरक्षा
India News

पीएम के साथ रहने वाले रिश्तेदारों को ही मिलेगी एसपीजी सुरक्षा, लोकसभा में ये तीन बिल पेश

26 नवंबर 2019

रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
India News

भारतीय संविधान के 70 साल : मूल्यपरक शिक्षा राष्ट्र निर्माण की आधारशिला

26 नवंबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी और शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आर-पार के मूड में विपक्ष, संविधान दिवस पर राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण के बहिष्कार का एलान

26 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited