सिख दंगा मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिया सज्जन कुमार के लिए मेडिकल बोर्ड बनाने का आदेश

Supreme Court after hearing 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict, Sajjan Kumar's bail plea ordered for setting up a medical board to assess his health condition. Court also sought a detailed medical report from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) within four weeks. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/FIRaIf72pu— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019
सांस्कृतिक मंत्रालय की तरफ से नेहरू मेमोरियल म्यूजियम और लाइब्रेरी (एनएमएमएल) सोसाइटी का पुनर्गठन किया गया है। नेहरू म्यूजियम में कांग्रेस नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, करण सिंह और जयराम रमेश को यहां से बाहर का रास्ता दिखाया गया है।
6 नवंबर 2019