राष्ट्रपति भवन में सऊदी अरब के प्रिंस का भव्य स्वागत, पीएम मोदी भी मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 20 Feb 2019 10:35 AM IST
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Rashtrapati Bhavan
सऊदी अरब के क्राउन प्रिंस मोहम्मद बिन सलमान - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

  • दो दिवसीय भारत यात्रा पर हैं सऊदी क्राउन प्रिंस।
  • प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ करेंगे द्विपक्षीय वार्ता।
  • पाकिस्तान पर दबाव बनाने के लिए अहम है वार्ता। 
  • क्रूड ऑयल समेत कई क्षेत्रों में हो सकते हैं समझौते।

लाइव अपडेट

10:35 AM, 20-Feb-2019
राष्ट्रपति भवन में सऊदी अरब के क्राउन प्रिंस मोहम्मद बिन सलमान का औपचारिक स्वागत किया जा रहा है। राष्ट्रपति भवन में उन्हें गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने प्रिंस सलमान का स्वागत किया। वह भारत के दो दिवसीय दौरे पर हैं।
 

 
saudi arabia crown prince mohammed bin salman ceremonial reception at rashtrapati bhavan rashtrapati bhawan narendra modi pm modi ramnath kovind सऊदी अरब क्राउन प्रिंस मोहम्मद बिन सलमान राष्ट्रपति भवन नरेंद्र मोदी रामनाथ कोविंद पुलवामा हमला हमला
