sailor on security sentry duty at Eastern Naval Command committed suicide on INS Shivalik

आंध्र प्रदेश: आईएनएस शिवालिक पर नाविक ने सर्विस रिवॉल्वर से खुद को मारी गोली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, विशाखापत्तनम Updated Fri, 17 Jan 2020 09:46 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixels
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश के विशाखापत्तनम में पूर्वी नौसेना कमान में सुरक्षा संतरी ड्यूटी पर तैनात एक नाविक ने आज नौसेना पोत आईएनएस शिवालिक में अपनी सर्विस रिवॉल्वर से खुद को गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली। नाविक का नाम अमित कुमार है। उसका अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है।
ins shivalik sailor service revolver eastern naval command
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

