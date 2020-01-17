आंध्र प्रदेश: आईएनएस शिवालिक पर नाविक ने सर्विस रिवॉल्वर से खुद को मारी गोली

Andhra Pradesh: Amith Kumar, a sailor on security sentry duty at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver on board the naval vessel INS Shivalik today. He is under treatment at hospital.— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020
