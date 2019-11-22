शहर चुनें

Saidabad police registered a case against AIMIM leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in Hyderabad

हैदराबाद: भड़काऊ टिप्पणी को लेकर अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Fri, 22 Nov 2019 04:42 PM IST
AIMIM leader & MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi
AIMIM leader & MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi - फोटो : ANI
हैदराबाद में सैदाबाद पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को एआईएमआईएम नेता और विधायक अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी के खिलाफ एक मामला दर्ज किया है। अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी पर इस साल 23 जुलाई को करीमनगर में एक जनसभा में भड़काऊ टिप्पणी करने का आरोप है। 
अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करने का निर्देश गुरुवार को स्थानीय अदालत ने पुलिस को दिया था।
 
बता दें कि अकबरुद्दीन, सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी के छोटे भाई हैं और भड़काऊ भाषण के लिए विवादों में रहते हैं। भड़काऊ भाषण को लेकर वह जेल भी जा चुके हैं। 
 
akbaruddin owaisi
