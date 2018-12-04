शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Sabarimala : monitoring committee seems satisfy with facilities in temple

सबरीमाला : व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लेने पहुंची निगरानी समिति ने जताई संतुष्टि

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, केरल Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 04:52 PM IST
Sabarimala : monitoring committee seems satisfy with facilities in temple
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
केरल हाईकोर्ट द्वारा गठित तीन सदस्यीय निगरानी समिति ने सबरीमाला मंदिर में व्यवस्थाओं की पड़ताल की। पड़ताल के बाद उन्होंने मंदिर में श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधाओं के प्रति संतुष्टि जताई। समिति में शामिल डीजीपी हेम चंद्रन ने कहा, 'यह गलतफहमी है जो जानबूझकर फैलाई जा रही है। मैं मीडिया से अनुरोध करता हूं कि इस तरीके के प्रचार संचालित समाचारों से बचकर तथ्यात्मक रिपोर्टिंग करें।'
विज्ञापन


बता दें कि इससे पहले सबरीमाला मंदिर में श्रद्धालुओं के लिए उचित व्यवस्थाएं न होने से संबंधित कई शिकायतें आई थीं। इसपर केरल हाईकोर्ट ने एक तीन सदस्यीय निगरानी समिति का गठन किया था। समिति को मंदिर में व्यवस्थाओं की हकीकत परखने का कार्यभार दिया गया था।

Recommended

झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड : मुख्यमंत्री के फोन से नेटवर्क गायब, बीएसएनएल अधिकारियों ने जेल में बिताई रात

4 दिसंबर 2018

इजरायल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतनयाहू (फाइल फोटो)
World

हिजबुल्ला की घुसपैठ सुरंगों को नष्ट करने के लिए इजराइल ने शुरू किया अभियान

4 दिसंबर 2018

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राहुल का पीएम मोदी पर हमला, बोले- चौकीदार ने एक न्यायमूर्ति को ‘कोर्ट-पुतली’ बना लिया

4 दिसंबर 2018

Bollywood

प्रियंका-निक पर फिर मंडराया संकट, पहले शादी में आतिशबाजी पर हुए ट्रोल और अब पेटा ने लगाया ये आरोप

3 दिसंबर 2018

priyanka nick photoshoot,
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका-निक पर फिर मंडराया संकट, पहले शादी में आतिशबाजी पर हुए ट्रोल और अब पेटा ने लगाया ये आरोप

3 दिसंबर 2018

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आपका आज का दिन

4 दिसंबर 2018

इंस्पेक्टर की पत्नी रजनी बिलखती हुई
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर बवाल: इंस्पेक्टर की बिलखती पत्नी रजनी बोलीं 'एक बार तो छू लेने दो उनको, वो ठीक हो जाएंगे'

4 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sabarimala temple सबरीमाला मंदिर facilities kerala high court monitoring committee
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

शिवलिंग
Varanasi

मंदिर कॉरिडोरः अब खुदाई में मिला शिवलिंग, पहले भी मिल चुके हैं मंदिर

4 दिसंबर 2018

Old Campbell Couple
World of Wonders

बुजुर्ग दंपति ने रिटायरमेंट के बाद इस काम के लिए बेच दिया अपना सब कुछ, जानकर विश्वास नहीं कर पाएंगे

3 दिसंबर 2018

vinesh phogat and somveer rathi
Other Sports

सोमवीर के साथ सात फेरे लेंगी विनेश फोगाट, तारीख तय

3 दिसंबर 2018

सुनील अरोड़ा
India News

सामान्य परिवार के सुनील अरोड़ा का आईएएस अधिकारी से मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त बनने तक का सफर

3 दिसंबर 2018

गुजरात पुलिस
Education

गुजरात : सिपाही भर्ती का पेपर लीक, परीक्षा रद्द

2 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
जॉन ऐलन चाउ
India News

अंडमान द्वीप पर जाने के लिए चाउ को दो अमेरिकियों ने किया था प्रेरित: पुलिस

2 दिसंबर 2018

Zanetti train
Supernatural Stories

जब 106 लोगों को ले जा रही ट्रेन सुरंग में घुसते ही रहस्यमयी तरीके से हो गई थी गायब, नहीं मिली आजतक

2 दिसंबर 2018

Bride
Weird Stories

शादी के बाद पता चला पत्नी की इस गंदी आदत के बारे में, पति ने उठाया ऐसा कदम कि सन्न रह गया परिवार

1 दिसंबर 2018

virat kohli
Cricket News

8 रन बनाकर इस स्पेशल क्लब का हिस्सा बन जाएंगे टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली

2 दिसंबर 2018

मानवेंद्र और वसुंधरा के मुकाबले पर होंगी सबकी नजरें
Rajasthan

मानवेंद्र सिंह: विरासत और अदावत में लिपटे राजनीतिक सफर की कहानी

2 दिसंबर 2018

Most Read

Government called for an all party meeting for winter session of parliament
India News

संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र को लेकर सरकार ने 10 दिसंबर को बुलाई सर्वदलीय बैठक

केंद्र सरकार ने संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र को मद्देनजर रखते हुए एक सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई है।

4 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती का एलान, नहीं लड़ेंगी अगला लोकसभा चुनाव

4 दिसंबर 2018

possibility of heavy rains in the coastal parts of Tamilnadu in the next 48 hours
India News

अगले 48 घंटों में तमिलनाडु के तटीय हिस्सों में हो सकती है भारी बारिश, मौसम विभाग ने जताई संभावना

4 दिसंबर 2018

अमित शाह
India News

तेलंगाना: कांग्रेस के घोषणापत्र पर अमित शाह ने की गलतबयानी, पार्टी ने की कार्रवाई की मांग

4 दिसंबर 2018

बोफोर्स तोप
India News

बोफोर्स घोटाला: भाजपा नेता की याचिका पर हुई सुनवाई, 8 मई 2019 तक के लिए टाला मामला

4 दिसंबर 2018

आजम खान-कपिल सिब्बल
India News

बुलंदशहर: सिब्बल ने कहा- जहर उगल रहे हैं योगी, आजम ने गोश्त के टुकड़े पर उठाए सवाल

4 दिसंबर 2018

तेलंगाना के वारंगल से जब्त 5 करोड़ 80 लाख रुपये
India News

तेलंगाना चुनाव : मतदान से पहले 5.8 करोड़ रुपये जब्त, अब तक पकड़े गए 100 करोड़ नकद

4 दिसंबर 2018

पीएम और योगी पर बिगड़े अकबरुद्दीन
India News

अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी का पीएम मोदी पर विवादित बयान, कहा- इतना बोलूंगा कान से खून बहने लगेगा

3 दिसंबर 2018

सोनिया गांधी-राहुल गांधी
India News

नेशनल हेराल्ड: राहुल और सोनिया के खिलाफ जारी रहेगी आयकर जांच, SC ने दी इजाजत

4 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

लड़कों के भटकते ध्यान को 'ध्यान' में रखते हुए फैसला, लड़कियां नहीं पहनेंगी पायल

4 दिसंबर 2018

Related Videos

राजस्थान के अलवर में राहुल गांधी का प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर हमला

राजस्थान के अलवर में राहुल गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री पर एक बार फिर हमला बोलते हुए उनकी सरकार को किसान विरोधी बताया।

4 दिसंबर 2018

परेश रावल 1:23

VIDEO: अब एक्टर परेश रावल ने कसा सिद्धू पर ये बड़ा तंज

4 दिसंबर 2018

TUESDAY NEWS 2:07

यूपी में कानून व्यवस्था हुई बेपटरी! समेत आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर

4 दिसंबर 2018

BHOPAL GAS 5:54

भोपाल गैस त्रासदी: वो डरावनी रात और चीखती सुबह, देखिए क्या हुआ था उस रात

3 दिसंबर 2018

ओवैसी 3:10

मर्यादा भूले छोेटे ओवैसी पीएम मोदी के लिए कह डाली ऐसी बात

3 दिसंबर 2018

Related

राहुल गांधी के साथ रेवंत रेड्डी
India News

तेलंगाना : फायरब्रांड नेता रेवंत रेड्डी आधी रात में गिरफ्तार, कांग्रेस ने कहा- हार से डरे केसीआर

4 दिसंबर 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सांसदों, विधायकों के खिलाफ लंबित हैं 4,000 आपराधिक मामले, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिए निर्देश

4 दिसंबर 2018

कुमार सानू
India News

भाजपा की रथयात्रा में नहीं शामिल होंगे कुमार सानू, कहा- छोड़ चुका हूं पार्टी

4 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर मिलेगा अपडेट

4 दिसंबर 2018

Supreme Court dismisses mercy plea for life sentence killer
India News

उम्रकैद की सजा पाए हत्यारे को मिले क्षमादान को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने किया निरस्त     

4 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अब देश के एयरपोर्ट की सुरक्षा करेंगे ये 'कुत्ते'

4 दिसंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.