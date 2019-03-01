शहर चुनें

सीमा पर बढ़ते तनाव के बीच रूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन ने किया पीएम मोदी को फोन, बोले- हम आपके साथ हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 12:07 AM IST
Vladimir Putin, PM Modi
Vladimir Putin, PM Modi
ख़बर सुनें
सीमा पर बढ़ते तनाव के चलते रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लामीदिर पुतिन ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से फोन पर बातचीत की है। इस दौरान उन्होंने पुलवामा हमले पर गहरी चिंता व्यक्त की। उन्होंने कहा कि आतंकवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई में रूस भी आपके साथ खड़ा है। 
रूस का समर्थन मिलने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने उनके आभार व्यक्त किया। साथ ही दोनों देशों ने भविष्य में भी आतंकवाद के खिलाफ मिलकर साथ लड़ने पर सहमति जताई है।  

उन्होंने कहा कि आतंकवाद के खिलाफ सभी देशों को साथ मिलकर आना चाहिए। 
 

vladimir putin russian president vladimir putin pm modi pulwama attack balakot terrorist attacks व्लादिमीर पुतिन पीएम मोदी रूस आतंकवादी बालाकोट सेक्टर पुलवामा
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

