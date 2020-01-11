शहर चुनें

आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता अखिल गोगोई भेजे गए 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Sat, 11 Jan 2020 12:34 AM IST
अखिल गोगोई (फाइल फोटो)
अखिल गोगोई (फाइल फोटो)
एनआईए की विशेष अदालत ने शुक्रवार को प्रमुख आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता और किसान नेता अखिल गोगोई को एक बार फिर 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया। गोगोई को पिछले महीने नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन के लिए यूएपीए के तहत गिरफ्तार किया गया था।
इससे पहले एनआईए कोर्ट ने पिछले साल 26 दिसंबर को उन्हें 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा था। गोगाई ने असम के कई जिलों में प्रदर्शन आयोजित किए थे। उन्हें 12 दिसंबर को गिरफ्तार किया गया था।
rti activist akhil gogoi
