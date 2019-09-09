रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने सीबीआई कोर्ट में दायर किया आवेदन, विदेश जाने की मांगी इजाजत

Robert Vadra has filed an application in Delhi's CBI Court to travel abroad. It is the second application moved before the court after he has been granted anticipatory bail, in connection with a money laundering case. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/Hdy6dSP6R5— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
चंद्रयान-2 के विक्रम लैंडर में वो टेक्नोलॉजी है कि वो गिरने के बाद भी खुद को खड़ा कर सकता है, लेकिन उसके लिए जरूरी है कि उसके कम्युनिकेशन सिस्टम से संपर्क हो जाए।
9 सितंबर 2019