रॉबर्ट वाड्रा की जमानत रद्द करने की याचिका पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई

Robert Vadra bail cancellation matter in Delhi High Court: Robert Vadra granted two more weeks to file reply to ED plea seeking cancellation of his anticipatory bail granted by a trial court; next date of hearing 26th September pic.twitter.com/qCgJYOPRIt— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कर्नाटक मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले से पहले मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी भगवान की शरण में पहुंचे। उन्होंने बुधवार सुबह शंकरपुरम स्थित श्री श्रींगेरी मठ पहुंचकर पूजा की। हालांकि सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला उन्हें झटका देने वाला आया है।
17 जुलाई 2019