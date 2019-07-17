शहर चुनें

Robert Vadra bail cancellation matter in Delhi High Court

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा की जमानत रद्द करने की याचिका पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 17 Jul 2019 12:21 PM IST
रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने मंगलवार को दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय से धन शोधन मामले में उनकी अग्रिम जमानत को चुनौती देने वाली प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) की याचिका पर जवाब दायर करने के लिए समय मांगा।
न्यायमूर्ति चन्द्रशेखर ने वाड्रा को उनकी अग्रिम जमानत को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर जवाब दायर करने के लिए दो सप्ताह का समय दिया और आगे की सुनवाई के लिए मामले को 26 सितम्बर को सूचीबद्ध किया ।

वाड्रा के वकील ने कहा कि वह उस समय भारत से बाहर थे जब याचिका पर अदालत का नोटिस उन्हें मिला और वह 11 जुलाई को लौटे हैं। वाड्रा पर लंदन के ‘12 ब्रायनस्टन स्क्वायर’ में 19 लाख पाउंड की संपत्ति खरीदने के मामले में धन शोधन का आरोप है। मामले की जांच धनशोधन रोकथाम अधिनियम के तहत की जा रही है। 

 




 

robert vadra robert vadra bail cancellation delhi high court ed रॉबर्ट वाड्रा
