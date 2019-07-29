शहर चुनें

Rizwan Kaskar have been sent to police custody till 5th August by special MCOCA court

दाऊद के भतीजे को मकोका अदालत ने 5 अगस्त तक पुलिस हिरासत में भेजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 06:22 PM IST
रिजवान कासकर (फाइल फोटो)
रिजवान कासकर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मुंबई पुलिस ने सोमवार को भगोड़े गैंगस्टर दाऊद इब्राहिम के भतीजे रिजवान कासकर पर मकोका (महाराष्ट्र नियंत्रण कानून) लगाया है। इब्राहिम के छोटे भाई इकबाल कासकर के बेटे रिजवान को उसके एक सहयोगी रजा वधारिया समेत कुछ लोगों के साथ जबरन वसूली मामले में क्राइम ब्रांच के एंटी एक्सटॉर्शन सेल ने गिरफ्तार किया था। बता दें कि सभी तीन आरोपियों रिजवान कासकर, अहमद रजा और अशफाक तौलवाला को विशेष मकोका अदालत ने 5 अगस्त तक पुलिस हिरासत में भेज दिया है।
एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि उन्हें मुंबई हवाई अड्डे से उठाया गया था जहां वह दुबई जाने के लिए उड़ान भरने का इंतजार कर रहे थे। पुलिस जांच में पता चला है कि दोनों आरोपियों ने गैंगस्टर फहीम मचमच को कई अंतरराष्ट्रीय कॉल किए थे।
rizwan kaskar dawood ibrahim mcoca court mcoca mumbai police
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

