Home ›   India News ›   Records highest rainfall for July in last 10 years in Kannur of Kerala

केरल के कन्नूर में टूटा 10 साल का रिकॉर्ड, जुलाई में सबसे ज्यादा बारिश 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 01:28 AM IST
Heavy rain
Heavy rain
केरल के विभिन्न इलाकों में पिछले 48 घंटों से हो रही बारिश के बीच कन्नूर में पिछले 10 सालों का रिकॉर्ड टूट गया है। मौसम पूर्वानुमान बताने वाले स्काईमेट के अनुसार, कन्नूर में पिछले 10 सालों में जुलाई में इतनी ज्यादा बारिश नहीं हुई थी। यानी कि बारिश ने पिछले 10 सालों का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है।
राज्य आपदा विभाग ने केरल के कई जिलों में 'ऑरेंज अलर्ट' घोषित कर रखा है। कन्नूर में 20-21  और 23-24 जुलाई को, वायनाड में 23 जुलाई को, कोझिकोड में 20, 21 और 23 जुलाई को, मलप्पुरम में 20 और 23 जुलाई को जबकि इदुक्की में 20, 22 और 23 जुलाई को अलर्ट घोषित किया गया है। 




 

kerala news heavy rainfall
