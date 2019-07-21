केरल के कन्नूर में टूटा 10 साल का रिकॉर्ड, जुलाई में सबसे ज्यादा बारिश 

Orange Alert issued in Kasargod on July 22-24, in Kannur on July 20-21 and 23-24, in Wayanad on July 23, in Kozhikode on July 20, 21 and 23, in Malappuram on July 20 and 23 & in Idukki on July 20, 22 and 23. #Kerala https://t.co/4lriun5YCb