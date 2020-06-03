शहर चुनें
फिनलैंड में भारत के अगले राजदूत के तौर पर हुई रवीश कुमार की नियुक्ति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 03 Jun 2020 12:36 PM IST
रवीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
रवीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
रवीश कुमार को फिनलैंड में भारत के अगले राजदूत के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया है। वर्तमान में वह विदेश मंत्रालय में संयुक्त सचिव का कार्यभार संभाल रहे हैं। इससे पहले वह विदेश मंत्रालय के आधिकारिक प्रवक्ता की जिम्मेदारी निभा चुके हैं।
raveesh kumar indian ambassador joint secretary ministry of external affairs

