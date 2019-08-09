अयोध्या मामला: मुस्लिम पक्ष के वकील ने पांच दिन सुनवाई होने पर जताई आपत्ति

Ayodhya land dispute: Sr advocate R Dhavan says 'If the hearing is 5-days a week then it's inhuman&we won't be able to assist the court. Hearing can’t be rushed through. I'll be forced to leave this case.' CJI Ranjan Gogoi says 'we have heard your grievance,we'll inform you soon'— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019
पाकिस्तान के रेल मंत्री शेख राशिद अहमद ने पत्रकारों से बातचीत में कहा कि उनके कार्यकाल के दौरान समझौता एक्सप्रेस की सेवाएं जारी नहीं रहेंगी। उनका कहना है कि जिन यात्रियों ने एडवांस बुकिंग करवाई हुई थी उन्हें रिफंड दिया जाएगा।
9 अगस्त 2019