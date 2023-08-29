Rajya Sabha: संसद की स्थायी समितियों का पुनर्गठन, आठ विभाग से संबंधित समितियां बदलीं

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
संसद की स्थायी समितियों का पुनर्गठन किया गया है। राज्यसभा सभापति ने आठ विभाग से संबंधित संसदीय स्थायी समितियां बदली हैं।
The Chairman, Rajya Sabha has, in consultation with the Speaker, Lok Sabha, re-constituted the eight Department–related Parliamentary Standing Committees, coming under the administrative jurisdiction of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, w.e.f. 13th September, 2023 as follows: – pic.twitter.com/uixpMDpOtA— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023
दरअसल, राज्यसभा के सभापति ने लोकसभा अध्यक्ष की सलाह से आठ विभाग से संबंधित संसदीय स्थायी समितियों का पुनर्गठन किया है। बता दें, राज्यसभा सभापति के प्रशासनिक अधिकार क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत आने वाली संसदीय स्थायी समितियों का पुनर्गठन किया गया है।
