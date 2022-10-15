Asian Coast Guards: हिंद-प्रशांत में किसी को समुद्री सीमा नहीं हथियाने देंगे, राजनाथ की चीन को परोक्ष चेतावनी

अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुद्री क्षेत्र में चीन की बढ़ती दादागीरी को लेकर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने आज उसे परोक्ष चेतावनी दी। एशियाई तटरक्षक एजेंसियों की बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि हम हिंद-प्रशांत में खुली, मुक्त, नियम-आधारित समुद्री सीमाओं के पक्ष में हैं। किसी भी देश को, चाहे वह कितना भी बड़ा क्यों न हो, वैश्विक मार्ग को हथियाने या दूसरों को इसके उचित उपयोग से वंचित करने की अनुमति नहीं दी जा सकती है।

India committed to implement intn'l regulations; enact legislations for maritime safety&security; establish cooperative mechanism with nations&engage in capacity building of maritime law enforcement agencies: Defence Minister at meeting of Heads of Asian Coast Guards Agencies pic.twitter.com/cWdAaOujpq