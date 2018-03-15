We think that parliamentary proceedings should not be hindered in any situation. Govt is ready to discuss any issue on which opposition wants debate. I want to make polite request to all political parties to cooperate in parliamentary proceedings: Rajnath Singh, Union Home Min pic.twitter.com/qc60bHdXty— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
उत्तर प्रदेश उपचुनाव में बीजेपी को मिली हार से पार्टी के अंदर विरोध के स्वर सुनाई देने लगे हैं। गोरखपुर और फूलपुर में हुई पार्टी की हार पर बीजेपी नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने बिना नाम लिए यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ पर निशाना साधा।
15 मार्च 2018