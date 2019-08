आईएलएंडएफएस केस: प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने राज ठाकरे को भेजा समन, पार्टी ने बताया हिटलरशाही

Sandeep Deshpande,Maharashtra Navnirman Sena(MNS):ED has summoned MNS chief Raj Thackeray (in connection with Kohinoor building case) only to build pressure. No ED inquiry has been done against any top leader of BJP in last 5-6 yrs. We'll continue our fight against ‘Hitlershahi’. pic.twitter.com/rfJgQAz7ek