रेल हादसा: हर तरफ मौत का मंजर पर इंसानियत अभी मरा नहीं, घायलों की जान बचाने खून देने अस्पतालों में उमड़े लोग

बालासोर में रेल हादसे के बाद वाली घटनास्थल पर चल रहे रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन और अस्पतालों में लोग बड़ी संख्या में मदद के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। इंसानियत की बड़ी मिसाल पेश करते हुए इस कठिन समय में युवा अपना खून तक दान देने को तैयार हैं। रक्तदान के लिए बालासोर के अस्पताल में भीड़ उमड़ रही है।

#WATCH | There is a very huge response from the youth. Hundreds of people donated blood. More than 3000 units of blood collected since last night in Cuttack, Balasore and Bhadrak. We've also donated to CM and PM relief funds: Dr Jayant Panda, SCB Medical College, Cuttack on… pic.twitter.com/UZT2ukgHjR