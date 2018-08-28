शहर चुनें

राहुल गांधी बाढ़ पीड़ितों से मिलने आज केरल जाएंगे 

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 28 Aug 2018 03:37 AM IST
Kerala Flood
Kerala Flood
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी विदेश दौरे से लौटकर मंगलवार को सीधे केरल जाएंगे। राहुल करीब एक सप्ताह विभिन्न देशों की यात्रा पूरी करके दिल्ली लौटने के बजाय पहले केरल जा रहे हैं। राहुल ने ट्वीट कर केरल यात्रा की जानकारी दी है। 
उनका कहना है कि वे वहां बाढ़ग्रस्त क्षेत्रों को दौरा करेंगे और राहत कैंपों में रह रहे लोगों से मिलेंगे। इसके अलावा बाढ़ प्रभावित और पीड़ित मछुआरा समुदाय, बाढ़ में मदद पहुंचा रहे लोगों और जरूरतमंदों से मिलकर उनका हाल जानेंगे। 

राहुल लगातार ट्वीट के माध्मय से केरल में आई बाढ़ के बाद वहां के लोगों को भेदभाव बिना पर्याप्त राहत की मांग करते रहे हैं।  

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कमजोर दृष्टि वाले छात्र को एमबीबीएस कोर्स करने की इजाजत दी 

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक महत्वपूर्ण आदेश में कमजोर दृष्टि (लो विजन) से पीड़ित छात्र को एमबीबीएस कोर्स करने की इजाजत दे दी है। सर्वोच्च अदालत ने याचिकाकर्ता के शारीरिक विकलांगता श्रेणी में नीट-यूजी पास करने को आधार बनाते हुए यह फैसला दिया।

28 अगस्त 2018

Sharad Pawar told that formula to defeat PM narendra Modi and fix new prime minister
India News

शरद पवार ने दिया पीएम मोदी को हराने और नया प्रधानमंत्री तय करने का फार्मूला

28 अगस्त 2018

2
India News

शेल्टर होम मामले में सीबीआई ने कोर्ट को सौंपी प्रगति रिपोर्ट, सुनवाई आज

28 अगस्त 2018

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के पार्थिव शरीर को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

क्या 14 अगस्त को ही हो गई थी अटल जी की मौत?

28 अगस्त 2018

लीतुल गोगोई
India News

सेना की कोर्ट ऑफ इंक्वायरी में मेजर गोगोई दोषी, महिला के साथ होटल में देखे गए थे

27 अगस्त 2018

Air India removed senior officer accused of sexual harassment as general manager post
India News

एयर इंडिया यौन उत्पीड़न केस: आरोपी वरिष्ठ अधिकारी से छीना महाप्रबंधक पद

27 अगस्त 2018

Arvind Kejriwal attacks of BJP launched Lok Sabha election campaign
India News

आप ने खोला केंद्र के खिलाफ मोर्चा, केजरीवाल ने भाजपा पर हमला कर किया लोकसभा चुनाव प्रचार का शंखनाद

27 अगस्त 2018

op rawat
India News

निर्वाचन आयोग की सर्वदलीय बैठक में कांग्रेस ने उठाई 30 फीसदी वीवीपैट की जांच की मांग

27 अगस्त 2018

Rahul Gandhi
India News

क्या आरएसएस के मंच से राहुल बताएंगे कैसा होना चाहिए 'भविष्य का भारत', संघ भेजेगा न्योता

28 अगस्त 2018

modi, amit shah
India News

मोदी-शाह आज लेंगे भाजपाशासित मुख्यमंत्रियों की क्लास, मिशन 2019 पर होगा मंथन       

28 अगस्त 2018

गोल्ड के लिए भिड़ेंगी पीवी सिंधु समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी हमारी नजर, आपके लिए जाननी हैं जरूरी

मंगलवार को आप अमर उजाला टीवी पर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और अमित शाह के साथ बीजेपी शासित प्रदेशों के मुख्यमंत्रियों की बैठक का अपडेट मिलगा।

28 अगस्त 2018

सिख 1:30

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने सिख दंगों के लिए इन लोगों को ठहराया जिम्मेदार

28 अगस्त 2018

p l punia 1:43

कांग्रेस ने फिर छेड़ा राफेल का राग, पी एल पुनिया बोले- ये है देश का सबसे बड़ा घोटाला

27 अगस्त 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:25

चेहरा दिखाकर भी कर पाएंगे हवाई यात्रा, बस एक बार करना होगा ये आसान काम

27 अगस्त 2018

INDIA NEWS 4:07

बायोफ्यूल से विमान उड़ेगा तो यात्रियों को होगा ये फायदा

27 अगस्त 2018

