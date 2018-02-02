अपना शहर चुनें

बजट के बाद सेंसेक्स में भारी गिरावट पर राहुल ने कसा तंज, कहा- ये है ‘नो कॉन्फिडेंस मोशन’

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 09:06 PM IST
Rahul gandhi take a jibe at Modi government for Unidon Budget 2018
मोदी सरकार के पांचवें बजट के पेश होने के बाद से स्टॉक एक्सचेंज के सेंसेक्स में आई गिरावट पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कटाक्ष किया है। 

राहुल ने शुक्रवार को चुटीले अंदाज में ट्वीट कर लिखा, ‘संसदीय भाषा में कहा जाए तो सेंसेक्स ने मोदी सरकार के बजट के खिलाफ एक ठोस 800 अंकों का ‘नो कॉन्फिडेंस मोशन’ रखा है।’ 

बता दें कि शेयर में बजट पेश होने के बाद भारी गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। शुक्रवार को सेंसेक्स 800 अंक नीचे गिरा है। 

अपने ट्वीट में राहुल गांधी ने हैशटैग-बसएकसाल का इस्तेमाल भी किया। इसके जरिये उन्होंने कहना चाहा है कि मोदी सरकार को अब बस एक ही साल रह गया है। 

राहुल गांधी ने बृहस्पतिवार को भी एनडीए सरकार पर निशाना साधा था। उन्होंने कहा था कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने नौकरियां उपलब्ध नहीं कराई। जबकि उन्होंने युवाओं से कई वादे किए थे।
