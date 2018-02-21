Modi Ji, last month you ignored my suggestions for your Mann Ki Baat monologue.— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 21, 2018
Why ask for ideas when in your heart you know what every Indian wants to hear you speak about?
1. Nirav Modi's 22,000 Cr. Loot & Scoot
2. The 58,000 Cr. RAFALE scam.
I look forward to your sermon. pic.twitter.com/jp0AnLePtU
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
बीजेपी से सीएम कैंडिडेट वाई एस येदियुरप्पा ने बुधवार को जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को बच्चा तक कह डाला है।
21 फरवरी 2018