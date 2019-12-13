शहर चुनें

Rahul Gandhi says will not apologize, BJP Mp wants an apology from him on his comment

राहुल गांधी ने फिर दोहराया 'रेप इन इंडिया' वाला बयान, कहा- मैं नहीं मांगूंगा माफी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 01:07 PM IST
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी - फोटो : ANI
लोकसभा और राज्यसभा में आज राहुल गांधी के झारखंड की एक रैली में दिए बयान को लेकर काफी बवाल हुआ। रैली में राहुल ने कहा था कि मेक इन इंडिया अब रेप इन इंडिया हो गया है। भाजपा की महिला सांसदों ने उनसे माफी मांगने को कहा। जिसपर राहुल ने इनकार कर दिया है। उनका कहना है कि मैं माफी नहीं मांगूगा। पूर्वोत्तर जल रहा है और यह ध्यान हटाने के लिए आरोप लगाया गया है।
उन्होंने कहा, 'यह पूर्वोत्तर से ध्यान हटाने के लिए आरोप लगाया गया है। मेरे पास एक क्लिप है जिसमें मोदी ने दिल्ली को रेप कैपिटल कहा था। भाजपा शासन में महिलाओं से बलात्कार हो रहा है। भाजपा विधायक ने महिला से दुष्कर्म किया था जिसपर नरेंद्र मोदी ने कुछ नहीं कहा। उसकी गाड़ी दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई थी। जिसपर भी उन्होंने एक शब्द नहीं कहा।'
rahul gandhi narendra modi make in india lok sabha
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

