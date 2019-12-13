राहुल गांधी ने फिर दोहराया 'रेप इन इंडिया' वाला बयान, कहा- मैं नहीं मांगूंगा माफी

— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
Rahul Gandhi: I have a clip on my phone in which Narendra Modi ji is calling Delhi a 'rape capital',will tweet it so that everyone can see. Just to deflect attention from protests in North East, this is being made an issue by BJP. https://t.co/BF4toNRaO8 pic.twitter.com/4wRWTZy4Np
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के एक जनसभा में दिए गए रेप इन इंडिया बयान पर आज लोकसभा में जबरदस्त हंगामा मचा।
13 दिसंबर 2019