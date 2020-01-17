शहर चुनें

राहुल का केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना, पूछा- कौन करना चाहता है देविंदर सिंह को खामोश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 17 Jan 2020 11:42 AM IST
पिछले हफ्ते दो खूंखार आतंकियों के साथ पकड़े गए डीएसपी देविंदर सिंह के बहाने राहुल गांधी ने केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने मोदी सरकार पर गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए पूछा है कि कौन आतंकी देविंदर सिंह को खामोश करना चाहता है। कांग्रेस नेता ने एनआईए को जांच सौंपे जाने पर भी सवाल खड़े किए हैं।
वायनाड से सांसद राहुल ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'आतंकवादी डीएसपी दविंदर को चुप कराने का सबसे अच्छा तरीका है कि मामले की जांच एनआईए को सौंप दें। एनआईए का नेतृत्व एक और मोदी- योगेश चंदर मोदी करते हैं। जिन्होंने गुजरात दंगे और हरेन पांड्या की हत्या के मामले की जांच की थी। उनके नेतृत्व में यह मामला एक तरह से पूरी तरह खत्म हो चुका है। आतंकी देविंदर को कौन खामोश करना चाहता है। और क्यों?'
 
