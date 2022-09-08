ओडिशा : दुश्मनों का वार पल भर में होगा धाराशायी, भारतीय सेना ने किया QRSAM मिसाइल का छठा सफल परीक्षण

डीआरडीओ के वैज्ञानिकों और भारतीय सेना ने आज सतह से हवा में मार करने वाली क्विक रिएक्शन मिसाइल प्रणाली QRSAM का छठा सफल परीक्षण किया। परीक्षण के दौरान मिसाइल ने सटीक निशाना लगाने के साथ टारगेट को तय समय में मार गिराया। DRDO ने QRSM मिसाइल का परीक्षण ओडिशा के चांदीपुर रेंज में किया है। यह मिसाइल 3 किलोमीटर से लेकर 30 किलोमीटर तक की रेंज में आने वाले दुश्मन की मिसाइलों, विमानों, हेलिकॉप्टरों और ड्रोन्स को नष्ट कर सकता है।

