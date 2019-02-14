शहर चुनें

Pulwama Attack : Government issued advisory, private news channels must have patience

पुलवामा हमला : निजी समाचार चैनल बरतें संयम, सरकार ने जारी की एडवायजरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 11:54 PM IST
Pulwama Attack : Government issued advisory, private news channels must have patience
सूचना प्रसारण मंत्रालय ने निजी समाचार चैनलों को एडवायजरी जारी कर कहा है कि वह केबुल टेलीविजन रेगुलेशन एक्ट का गंभीरता से पालन करें। पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले से संदर्भ में कहा गया है कि कोई भी चैनल ऐसी रिपोर्ट के प्रसारण में संयम बरतें जिससे हिंसा फैलने या कानून व्यवस्था में व्यवधान पहुंचने की थोड़ी भी आशंका हो। एडवायजरी में कहा गया है कि ऐसी रिपोर्ट काप्रसारण ना हो जिसमें सुरक्षा तंत्र की गरिमा और राष्ट्रियता पर उंगली उठाई जाए। मंत्रालय ने चेताया है कि ऐसा कोई भी कदम इससे संबंधित कानून का उल्लंघन माना जाएगा। 
pulwama attack पुलवामा हमला advisary cable television regulation act terrorist attack private news channels
India News in Hindi

Most Read

Pulwama terror attack, intelligence department on February 8 alerted to Jammu Kashmir Police
India News

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में बड़ा खुलासा, खुफिया विभाग ने 8 फरवरी को ही कर दिया था अलर्ट

जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा में हुए सबसे बड़े आतंकी हमले में नए नए खुलासे हो रहे हैं। अब पता चला है कि खुफिया विभाग ने 8 फरवरी को ही जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस को अलर्ट कर दिया था कि आतंकी आईईडी विस्फोट को अंजाम दे सकते हैं। 

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पुलवामा हमला: एक्शन में सरकार, प्रधानमंत्री ने संभाला मोर्चा

14 फरवरी 2019

आतंकी आदिल अहमद
India News

पुलमावा को दहलाने वाले आतंकी आदिल ने जता दिए थे अपने खूनी इरादे

14 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला
India News

पुलवामा हमला Update: दिल्ली में बैठकों का दौर, NIA टीम जाएगी जम्मू कश्मीर

14 फरवरी 2019

Mohan Bhagwat's anger, narendra modi condolences and Priyanka gandhi's demand for action
India News

मोहन भागवत का गुस्सा, पीएम की संवेदना और प्रियंका ने की सरकार से कार्रवाई की मांग

14 फरवरी 2019

When the army moves in Afghanistan, the road becomes empty, why not in Kashmir
India News

अफगानिस्तान में जब फौज चलती है तो सड़कें हो जाती हैं खाली, पर कश्मीर में क्यों नहीं?

14 फरवरी 2019

PM Modi
India News

J&K: पीएम मोदी- जवानों का बलिदान बेकार नहीं जाएगा, शहीदों के परिवार के साथ पूरा देश है

14 फरवरी 2019

terrorist attack in jammu kashmir
India News

J&K: पुलवामा हमले पर राहुल की सांत्वना तो वीके सिंह का खून खौला

14 फरवरी 2019

Ajit Doval
India News

पुलवामा हमले पर हरकत में आई सरकार, अजित डोभाल ने बुलाई आपात बैठक

14 फरवरी 2019

एक बार फिर भारत घायल है
India News

#Pulwama: जो लौटकर घर ना आए..!

14 फरवरी 2019

