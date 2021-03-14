शहर चुनें

पुडुचेरी : कांग्रेस चुनाव समिति की बैठक में हंगामा, पूर्व सीएम नारायणसामी के सामने हुई हाथापाई, यहां देखें वीडियो

Deepti Mishra न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुडुचेरी
Updated Sun, 14 Mar 2021 12:49 PM IST
कांग्रेस की बैठक में हंगामे के बाद तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी
कांग्रेस की बैठक में हंगामे के बाद तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पुडुचेरी में विधानसभा चुनाव की तैयारियों को लेकर रविवार को कांग्रेस चुनाव समिति की बैठक हुई। कांग्रेस चुनाव समिति की बैठक के दौरान हंगामा उस वक्त मच गया, जब पार्टी के ही एक नेता ने डीएमके का झंडा लहराया। बैठक में पुडुचेरी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री नारायणसामी भी मौजूद थे। नारायणसामी के सामने ही नेताओं में जमकर हाथापाई हुई। यहां देखें वीडियो...
कांग्रेस चुनाव समिति की बैठक के दौरान हुए हंगामे के बाद कांग्रेस कार्यालय के बाहर अतिरिक्त सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात किए गए।
 

india news national assembly election 2021 election puducherry election puducherry assembly election पुडुचेरी विधानसभा चुनाव 2021

