Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the 50th edition of Mann Ki Baat radio programme— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 25, 2018
केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने शनिवार को कहा कि नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार ने पूर्ववर्ती सरकारों की घुटना टेक नीति को अपनाने की बजाए सशस्त्र बलों को आतंकवादी हमला और सीमा पार से गोलीबारी होने पर उसका उचित जवाब देने की खुली छूट दी है।
25 नवंबर 2018